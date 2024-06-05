Yindii Unites 200,000 Hongkongers to Fight Against Food Waste

HONG KONG, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yindii, a leading app in Asia dedicated to fighting food waste, announced today that over 200,000 people in Hong Kong have joined its mission to promote sustainability by rescuing surplus food while saving money. This milestone reflects the escalating dedication of Hong Kong residents' to tackling a critical factor of climate change.

The concept is simple: food retailers sell surplus food in a 'surprise bag' at extremely attractive prices. Once downloaded, consumers can buy these deals through the Yindii app and pick up their purchases before the shop closes. This approach not only helps businesses reduce food waste and improve gross margins, but also provides consumers with access to affordable, high-quality food. It's a win-win-win for users, merchants and the planet.

More than 300 stores have already embraced Yindii's platform to curtail food waste and foster sustainability within their operations, including prominent global brands such as Pret a Manger, Eric Kayser, hanamusubi, Rosewood and city'super. By leveraging Yindii, supermarket, bakery, hotel or restaurant businesses fulfill their corporate social responsibility and align with the impending municipal surplus waste ("MSW") policy, contributing to a greener future. Over 20 million HKD worth of food has already been saved instead of ending up in the bin, resulting in an offset of over 500,000kg of CO2 emissions.

"Our mission is to ensure that delicious food ends up in bellies, not in bins." said Louis-Alban Batard-Dupre, CEO at Yindii. "Our WIN-WIN-WIN model is clearly effective. In districts like Central or Tsim Sha Tsui, our partner stores are clearing over 80% of their daily excess stock on average. This is just the beginning of a national movement, and we are excited to invite more committed brands and citizens join our sustainable community."

Food waste is a critical global issue that affects our society. Approximately one-third of all food produced worldwide is wasted, representing a massive loss of resources and effort. Food waste contributes to about 10% of global CO2 emissions (source: WWF). Hong Kong, like many other cities, faces significant challenges with food waste. According to the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), Hong Kong discards around 3,600 tons of food waste every single day, making up to about 30% of the city's municipal solid waste. This amount has been steadily increasing, putting immense pressure on the city's waste management infrastructure and worsening environmental issues. By leveraging technology and community engagement, Yindii aims to support Hong Kong's food businesses and the community efforts to reduce food waste, improve profitability, while aligning with global sustainability goals and initiatives.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Agnes Suen

Christensen Advisory

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+852) 90505406

Mahima Rajangam

Co-founder & Chief Marketing Officer

Yindii

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+852) 95419497

About Yindii:

Yindii is a pioneering platform founded in 2020, dedicated to combating food waste and its environmental impact, currently operating in Hong Kong SAR, Thailand and soon Singapore. By connecting consumers with surplus food from local retailers at attractive prices, Yindii aims to minimize waste, alleviate financial burdens, and foster a more sustainable food ecosystem in the region. Join us in the fight against food waste and make a difference today by downloading Yindii mobile app or signing up as a business.

Awards:

Apple App Store "App of the Day" (2023)

Tech Impact Companies of the Year (REVIVE TECH ASIA 2023)

2023) Outstanding Food Rescue Award 2023 (Startup category) by SOS organization

SOURCE Yindii