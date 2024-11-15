Yingli Solar's Global Product Workshops Launched in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Yingli Solar kicked off its Global Techspark Workshops under the theme "Powering the Future" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event marks the beginning of Yingli Solar's global initiative of brand and technology upgrade and sets the stage for its deeper engagement with the Malaysian and broader Southeast Asian markets. The event brought together local PV industry professionals, including experts from research institutions, PV project owners, and partners across the supply chain, to discuss energy transition in Southeast Asia and advancements in PV technology and products.

group photo of the event

In his opening address, Allen Geng, Yingli Solar's Managing Director of International Sales, welcomed all attendees and expressed gratitude for their participation. He emphasized Malaysia's significant growth potential for PV power generation, as well as Yingli Solar's commitment to quality and a long-term vision as a global leader in PV solutions. Yingli Solar entered the Malaysian market as early as 2013, with its projects continuing stable operations to this day. Mr. Geng affirmed Yingli Solar's readiness to share expertise with partners and collaboratively expand market opportunities to advance Malaysia's energy transition.

Following the opening address, Afzanil Bin Md. Anuar, Deputy Director of Green Technology Division from MIDA delivered a keynote speech titled "Driving Malaysia's Energy Transition Through Green Technology Investments", elaborating on the national energy transformation roadmap, sharing investment opportunities and implementation paths for green industries.

Tommy Zheng, Yingli Solar's Product Manager, shared his insights into the latest technological trends and demonstrated the reliability of Yingli Solar's products. He highlighted that Yingli Solar is among the first global PV companies to achieve mass production of N-type cells and modules. Through continuous technology upgrades, Yingli Solar's Panda N-type products boast superior low-light performance, high bifaciality, robust weather resistance, efficiency, and reliability, making them perfect to withstand the tropical climate, high humidity, and frequent typhoons of Southeast Asia.

Finally, Nicholas Kee, Yingli Solar's Regional Sales Director in Southeast Asia, elaborated on development trends and potential challenges in the region and Yingli Solar's long-term strategy in the Malaysian market. He also announced a series of localized growth strategies and incentives which attract high attention from attendees.

With abundant solar resources, Malaysia presents a promising future for PV development. This event has also started Yingli Solar's brand and technology upgrade on a global scale.

SOURCE Yingli Solar