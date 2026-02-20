Yiwu Invites Global Guests to a "Spring Festival Gala Style" New Year

YIWU, China, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Yiwu Media Convergence Center:

On February 19th, Yiwu held a press conference titled "Spring Festival Gala Style New Year in Yiwu". This time, the event transformed from a one-time announcement into an immersive exploration journey through real-life settings, inviting guests to discover the same experience as seen on the Spring Festival Gala. It extended a warm invitation to audiences nationwide and around the globe.

During the 12 minutes on New Year's Eve, Yiwu captivated the world. The presentation showcased the majestic momentum of rowing races under the Fotang Floating Bridge, the patriotic fervor of the army of Qi Jiguang embodied in their vow for "peaceful seas and tranquil years", the century-old reminiscence of Chen Wangdao's "taste of happiness is exceptionally sweet", the festive spirit of spiraling Bench Dragon dances, the intelligent coolness of golden-armored robots, and above all, the open-mindedness of Yiwu connecting the world through the Global Digital Trade Centre. Those 12 minutes were magnificent, dazzling, and left the audience wanting more. Though the Spring Festival Gala has concluded, the "Spring Festival Gala Style New Year in Yiwu" is now unfolding.

The Global Digital Trade Centre—the dazzling main stage of the Gala, themed "Silk Road Songs of Joy", exudes grandeur and magnificence, where the graceful Tea-Picking Dance and cross-continental songs of the century resonate together. Ximen Old Street—a realistic model of Spring Festival Gala aesthetics, freezes moments in time such as Jackie Chan gently catching a feather, the captivating glimpse of the rattle-drum stage, and the impassioned departure of the Qi's army.

Beyond the two main stages, visitors can also explore the ancient charm and new vitality interwoven at Fotang Ancient Town, where green bricks, black tiles, and the floating bridge's shimmering reflections create a captivating contrast; witness the lively and joyous Children's Bench Dragon parade at Fenshuitang Village and taste the sweetness of faith as imbued in the happy life as Chen Wangdao; feel the dynamism of rural entrepreneurs at Lizu Village; or discover the story of common prosperity at Dachener Village. These beautiful rural villages are all competing to showcase their unique splendor.

From "Captivating Moments" to "Urban Prosperity", every frame within those stunning shots encapsulates the essence of everyday life and patriotic feelings. Each scene is photogenic and unmissable. Explore Yiwu with the Spring Festival Gala. We sincerely invite everyone to come to Yiwu, savor global cuisines, shop for world-class goods, and make friends from all over the world.

Source: Yiwu Media Convergence Center

