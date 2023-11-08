YOBOO LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE PRODUCT FOR ON-THE-GO MOMS

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motherhood is definitely not an easy task. It requires hard work, patience, and effort among many other important qualities a mom should embody. What better way to help moms than to provide them with baby care products that would help them in every step of their parenting journey?

Yoboo newest breast pump for moms

As a Mom and Baby Care brand from Japan, Yoboo is committed to providing high quality mom and baby essentials that would cater to their different needs. Initially, Yoboo started off by producing innovative breast pumps in Japan, then eventually expanded their product line.

Going back to their roots, Yoboo recently launched their newest variant of breast pump that makes expressing milk a lot easier and more convenient, especially for on-the-go moms.

This hero product is the innovative Wearable Hands-Free Breast Pump. Seamlessly fitting on any types of bra because of its compact design, thinner, and, more streamlined shape, this small yet powerful product can collect up to 150ml of liquid-gold.

Breast pumping is especially beneficial for moms who are busy or are always on-the-go. It allows them to express milk at a convenient time for them and allows them to stock-up breastmilk for when their child needs it.

With Yoboo's newest wearable hands-free breast pump, moms can rest assured that they could always leave a bottle or two of nutritious breastmilk for their baby. Keeping in mind the well-being of mothers in every product they produce, Yoboo made sure to include 4 modes of collecting milk with their newest product.

The 4 modes of Yoboo's wearable hands-free breast pump are Stimulation Mode, Expressing Mode, Massage Mode, and the newly added Bionic Mode.

The Bionic Mode imitates the natural sucking frequency of a baby when they feed directly from their mom's breast. "This mode provides a more natural and effective breast stimulation that promotes the release of prolactin and oxytocin, which further stimulates milk production in the mammary cells," said Chinen Rina, pediatrician and founder of Yoboo.

For a full on experience of efficiency and convenience packed within one breast pump, Yoboo offers their new product at a discounted price during their 11.11 sale. Exclusive vouchers, flash sale, free shipping, and up to 80% discount also await moms from November 11 - November 13.

For more information on Yoboo's new product launches, you may visit their official accounts on Shopee, Lazada, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

