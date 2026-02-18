Yokohama announced as site of new Ericsson Japan R&D Center

New R&D Center, to be located in Yokohama's Minato Mirai 21 district, is scheduled to begin operations in April 2026, with the official inauguration in the first half 2027

Jan Fallgren appointed Head of Ericsson Radio R&D in Japan. Recruitment underway for up to 300 R&D positions

The facility will advance radio technology, foster ecosystem collaboration, and support standardization efforts for Japanese and global markets

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) new telecom innovation R&D Center in Japan, announced in May 2025 as part of ongoing investment initiatives, will be located in Yokohama, south of the capital Tokyo.

Jan Fallgren is announced as the new head of the Ericsson Radio R&D team that will drive the development of next-generation communications technologies and support the advancement of Japan's telecoms expertise within Ericsson's global ecosystem.

Located close to existing Ericsson facilities in Yokohama's Minato Mirai 21 district, the new R&D center will focus on developing advanced radio hardware and software for the Japanese and global markets.

The facility will drive innovation in high-performing programmable 5G networks, next-generation mobile technologies, and open network architectures such as O-RAN.

Additionally, the facility will support customer and partner collaborations via dedicated on-site office and collaboration areas, including international standardization efforts.

Well known for its strategic location and innovation-targeted public-private-academic collaboration, Yokohama has attracted a diverse range of industries, academic institutions, and skilled talent.

With the recruitment process underway - targeting Japanese university graduates and experienced professionals in telecommunications, software, and hardware - the Ericsson R&D Center is set to begin operations in April 2026, with the official inauguration scheduled for the first half of 2027. As announced in May 2025, up to 300 R&D positions could eventually be created at the facility.

By building a skilled workforce in Japan, Ericsson aims to nurture future telecom engineers and enhance collaboration with the Japanese government, Yokohama, and industry partners.

Takeharu Yamanaka, Mayor of Yokohama, says: "We are working to make Yokohama City an attractive choice for global companies' research and development centers. Therefore, I would like to wholeheartedly welcome Ericsson - a global pioneer in mobile communications and world leader in 5G communications technology - choosing Yokohama as its new research and development hub in Japan. I anticipate that the advancement of cutting-edge wireless communication technologies, including 6G, at the new R&D center will foster new innovations, cultivate the next generation of talent, and revitalize Yokohama's economy."

Chafic Nassif, Head of Ericsson Market Area Northeast Asia, says: "Telecom is critical infrastructure that must be both high-performing and secure at all times. Our expansion in Yokohama is not only about building more R&D capacity, it is about working even more closely with Japanese customers and partners. By co-innovating in Japan for the world, we will strengthen the broader Japanese ICT ecosystem and support the country's digital transformation and economic security."

Anna Dicander, Head of Radio & Transport Engineering, Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: "We're partnering with Japanese companies, universities, startups, and government agencies to bring innovations in 5G and 6G to the world. By combining Ericsson's global expertise with Japan's engineering talent, we'll drive advances in next-generation radio technologies, AI-powered networks, and energy-efficient solutions - empowering Japanese engineers to shape the future of telecommunications."

Ericsson invests about USD 5 billion annually in global R&D, reinforcing its leadership in 5G and next-generation solutions. The Yokohama R&D Center will serve as a key hub within Ericsson's global R&D network, driving innovation in collaboration with Japanese partners.

