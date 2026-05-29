Yoma Strategic Posts Record Revenue and 76% Profit Surge, Validating Turnaround Strategy

Operating cash flow more than doubles; broad-based growth across key business units.

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. ("Yoma Strategic" or "the Group") today announced its full-year financial results for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2026 (FY2026).

The results validate the turnaround strategy the Group initiated in FY2024 with broad-based performance across key businesses driving double-digit revenue growth, sharply higher profitability, and strong cash flow generation. Year-on-year revenue grew 13.7% to US$233.2 million, net profit rose 75.7% to US$23.9 million, and operating cash flow more than doubled to US$48.0 million. Net gearing held steady at 17.8%.

FULL-YEAR GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

METRIC FY2026 PERFORMANCE Revenue US$233.2M +13.7% year-on-year Core EBITDA US$49.0M +10.9% year-on-year Net Profit US$23.9M +75.7% year-on-year Operating Cash Flow US$48.0M +102.5% year-on-year Net Gearing 17.8 % Stable (FY2025: 17.7%)

Yoma Land and Yoma F&B both posted record revenues, Yoma Motors more than doubled its top line, and Wave Money's digital transactions surged 56% amidst an acceleration in the build-up of a digital-led platform.

Melvyn Pun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: "These are the strongest results in Yoma Strategic's history – a milestone that reflects years of disciplined work to strengthen our balance sheet, sharpen our businesses, and build durable cash generation. We delivered this against a tough operating environment, which makes the achievement all the more meaningful. The foundation is solid, the momentum is real, and we are more confident than ever in the opportunities ahead."

Segment Performance

Real Estate - Yoma Land

Yoma Land posted revenue growth of 17.1% year-on-year, with its development business up 19.9%, as residential demand held firm on the back of urbanisation trends and sustained appetite for real estate as a store of value. An unrecognised revenue backlog of US$90.3 million underpins earnings visibility over the next 18 to 24 months. Yoma Central, the Group's landmark mixed-use development in downtown Yangon, is targeting a phased restart in FY2027.

Food and Beverage - Yoma F&B

Yoma F&B delivered record revenue, up 16.7% year-on-year, with same-store sales growing 19.7%, reflecting brand loyalty and strong consumer demand for F&B. The platform now operates 81 restaurants across 11 cities, cementing its position as Myanmar's largest restaurant operator. Six to eight new outlets are planned for FY2027 and continue the platform's disciplined approach to expansion.

Mobile Financial Services - Wave Money

Wave Money is in the midst of a digital-led transformation with the revenue mix shifting away from remittance fees towards wallet services, merchant transactions and lending. This transition has weighed on near-term revenue, which declined 29.7%, although underlying business momentum is building: digital transactions grew 56% year-on-year and interest income surged 79.0% to US$7.9 million as more users held funds in their Wave wallets. These are early signals of Wave Money's evolution into a full-service digital financial services provider.

Heavy Equipment and Passenger Vehicles - Yoma Motors

Yoma Motors's revenue more than doubled year-on-year to US$16.1 million. Passenger Vehicles revenue grew nearly ninefold to US$7.1 million, driven by the introduction of third-party brands through the Group's showroom and sales network. Strong demand for commercial trucks underpinned the Heavy Equipment business in FY2026.

Cautionary Statement

Statements made in this media pack may contain some forward-looking statements that express management's beliefs, expectations or estimates regarding future occurrences and prospects. These statements are not undertakings as to the future performance of the Company. Although the Company considers that such statements are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions on the date of release of this media pack , they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, slowdowns or global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, which could cause actual performance to differ from those indicated or implied in such statements and/or could change over time. The Company does not have the obligation and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

About Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (www.yomastrategic.com)

Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Securities Exchange Trading Limited (SGX-ST), Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. is a leading business corporation with a diversified portfolio of businesses in Real Estate, Mobile Financial Services, Leasing, F&B, Heavy Equipment & Passenger Vehicles and Investments in Myanmar. The Group is taking a conglomerate approach to build a diversified portfolio of businesses in Myanmar. As a responsible business organisation in Myanmar, the Group engages with the relevant government ministries and regulators to conduct its activities which may involve meetings between the Group's executives and the relevant government officials from time to time.

The Company was ranked in the top 10% of the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index 2025 (34th out of 467 listed companies), ranked 15th out of top 100 largest Singapore companies in the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard 2017, and won the Best Managed Board (Gold) 2016, the Best Annual Report (Silver) 2022 and the Best Investor Relations (Silver) 2023 at the Singapore Corporate Awards.

For enquiries, please contact:

Group Media contact:

Ms Sylvia Saw McKaige, Tel: (65) 9476 2581 Email: [email protected]

Ms Thiri Yee Mon, Tel: (95) 9517 9646 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Yoma Strategic Holdings