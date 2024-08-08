Yongjia, Wenzhou, Zhejiang: "Reverse Walkers" in High Temperature

WENZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Wenzhou, Zhejiang has experienced continuous high temperatures. To ensure the safe and reliable operation of the power supply lines in the jurisdiction, State Grid Wenzhou Yongjia Power Supply Company has been continuously improving the power supply guarantee mechanism, perfecting equipment inspection measures, strengthening the maintenance and management of the stable operation of power facilities, and actively carrying out "special inspection + night inspection" of transmission lines. The company organized the Party member service team and the duty personnel of each substation and power supply area to conduct night inspections and temperature measurements on important line equipment, increasing the number of inspections. They focused on inspecting the main heating parts such as the lead-in wires of transformers, switches, and cable heads. Through methods such as "listening, smelling, measuring, and checking", they inspected the operation conditions of lines and power distribution facilities one by one.

A tool bag, a telescope, an infrared thermometer, a tree-cutting knife, and a set of unmanned aircraft, which altogether weigh a full 20 kilograms. This is all the equipment of the power line inspectors. When night fell, the power night inspection team of Yongjia Power Supply Company walked unsteadily in the thorny grass, sometimes on the hot stone road with heat waves constantly surging upward. After half an hour, the clothes of the inspectors were completely soaked through. In order to complete the power protection and line inspection task before the typhoon landed with quality and quantity guaranteed, they completely ignored this but seized the time to rush to each inspection line to search for more "difficult and complicated problems".

To ensure the quality of the inspection, they implemented the "person-in-charge of each line" system, focusing on monitoring the safe distance and investigating and treating potential heating hazards of power supply lines with large loads. Infrared detection of transmission lines was carried out according to the detection cycle of wire joints, highlighting "repeated measurement in high temperature". Comprehensive remeasurement was conducted on cross-over lines during high temperature periods to prevent the increase of wire sag caused by high temperature weather and insufficient cross-over distance, thus avoiding power grid incidents. In addition, a "collaborative rectification" mechanism was established. The safety hazards found during the inspection were notified and included in the supervision and assessment. The responsible units and rectification time limits were clarified, and problems were rectified in a timely manner to ensure the safe operation of the main power grid transmission lines in summer.

It is reported that since the beginning of summer, the power supply company has closely monitored the healthy operation status of key load lines based on the temperature and power grid load conditions. By fully utilizing technologies such as infrared temperature measurement and unmanned aircraft line inspection, they timely grasp and track the operation conditions of equipment and lines to ensure the safe and stable operation of the power grid under high temperature and high load.

SOURCE State Grid Wenzhou Yongjia Power Supply Company