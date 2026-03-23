Youhug Media Hosts "Radiant Vision of Chinese Content" 2026 New Series Gala: Unveiling a Blockbuster Slate and Pioneering AI Drama Strategy

HONG KONG, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youhug Media recently concluded its prestigious "Radiant Vision: Youhug 2026 New Series Gala" in Hong Kong. During the event, the company unveiled an ambitious release slate featuring highly anticipated titles such as Blossoms of Power, Rebirth, The Awakening, Ctrl+Alt+Life, Confessions, The Road to Splendor, and Have it All. Beyond its diverse lineup of TV and film projects, Youhug Media officially announced a groundbreaking strategic roadmap for AI-generated drama series, demonstrating its vision and commitment to content innovation and industrial evolution. The gala saw the appearance of lead actors and creative teams who shared insights into their latest works, while official trailers and posters were released simultaneously online, garnering significant attention from industry professionals and audiences alike.

A Diverse Slate of Premium Productions Captivates the Industry

Themed "Radiant Vision," the gala showcased a massive array of upcoming projects. Distinguished guests in attendance included Li Xiaojun, Director of the Sichuan Provincial Radio and Television Bureau; Zhang Hai, Deputy Director of the Sichuan Provincial Radio and Television Bureau; Xu Jingyi, Head of the TV Drama Division of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism; Chi Xiaoling, Second-level Investigator of the Radio, TV, and Online Audio-Visual Program Division of the Shanghai Municipal Administration; and Lu Jian, Chief Representative of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in East China.

Lu Chao, President of Youhug Media, delivered an opening address outlining the company's future strategy. He emphasized that "elevating quality is the ultimate weapon against change," and pledged to "actively embrace AI empowerment to better tell Chinese stories".

The project showcase kicked off with Blossoms of Power, starring Meng Ziyi and He Yu. The teaser's tense score and powerful performances highlighted a world of undercurrents, where Eastern aesthetics meet a complex game of power, emotion, and destiny. This was followed by the hot-blooded period epic Rebirth, starring Li Yunrui, Huang Yang Tiantian, and Zhang Kangle. The series follows the journey of Zhuge Yue (Li Yunrui) and Chu Qiao (Huang Yang Tiantian) as they survive the Battle of the Icy Lake to bring peace to the world.

Ranging from Eastern aesthetic power struggles to hot-blooded ensemble epics, the latest slate from Youhug Media showcases a vast array of genres and distinct styles, designed to comprehensively meet the diverse preferences and high expectations of global audiences. Furthermore, Youhug Media remains steadfast in its commitment to a diversified strategic roadmap for film and television development.

Youhug's 2026 lineup further expands into diverse genres:

The Awakening : A hardcore revenge action drama starring Zhang Kangle as a prisoner who endured trials in Heiyuan Prison from a young age. He escapes to Wangcheng to avenge his father, where he befriends Qi Jun ( Zhou Jieqiong ) and becomes entangled in the power struggles between the Yihesheng gang and the city's rulers.

: A starring as a prisoner who endured trials in Heiyuan Prison from a young age. He escapes to Wangcheng to avenge his father, where he befriends ( ) and becomes entangled in the power struggles between the Yihesheng gang and the city's rulers. Ctrl+Alt+Life : This annual hot-blooded growth drama stars Zeng Shunxi , Zhang Kangle , Liu Xiening , and Jiang Lai . The story follows an accidental identity swap between two young men—one shedding his halo to rediscover his passion, while the other rises to the top of the competitive arena—offering a profound reflection on the choices and destinies of youth.

: This stars , , , and . The story follows an accidental identity swap between two young men—one shedding his halo to rediscover his passion, while the other rises to the top of the competitive arena—offering a profound reflection on the choices and destinies of youth. Confessions : This highly anticipated psychological thriller reunites the creative team behind The Pig, The Snake, and The Pigeon , starring Ethan Juan , Gingle Wang , and Yi-wen Chen . The narrative begins with a 2004 bombing and kidnapping case in Taipei that entwines three innocent families in a 20-year cycle of intergenerational conflict. Utilizing a highly stylized audiovisual language, the series explores the abyss of human nature and fissures in human nature through themes of high-stakes revenge and psychological fractures.

: This highly anticipated reunites the creative team behind , starring , , and . The narrative begins with a 2004 bombing and kidnapping case in Taipei that entwines three innocent families in a 20-year cycle of intergenerational conflict. Utilizing a highly stylized audiovisual language, the series explores the and through themes of high-stakes revenge and psychological fractures. The Road to Splendor: Directed by Deng Ke and written by Nan Zhen, this period road movie stars Ding Yuxi and Deng Enxi. Moving beyond traditional domestic settings, the series uses a novel Eastern aesthetic to portray the survival and mutual redemption of salt merchant Zhao Ling and fallen noble daughter Fu Tingyun as they navigate a chaotic world.

Pioneering the AI Frontier and Future IP Ecosystem

Beyond the key upcoming projects for 2026, several projects currently in development were officially announced during the gala, showcasing a vast array of genres and unique creative highlights. Among them, the period legend Have it All (Yi Shou Zhai Xing Yi Shou Chui Di), which blends Eastern classical charm with contemporary significance, was heavily announced. Starring Meng Ziyi, the series follows the journey of Princess Regent Xiao Qitang as she navigates through conspiracies, eventually rewriting her destiny with wisdom and integrity in a high-energy plot filled with constant reversals.

Additionally, the new urban romance Ai,Love (Ai De Suan Fa) released an all-AI-produced concept teaser. Moving beyond a singular romantic narrative, the series explores the dilemmas of intimacy through the lens of three urban couples, serving as a "Contemporary Urban Emotional Survival Guide." Also unveiled was Mo Yu Ji , a high-quality production blending time travel, romance, power struggles, and light comedy, which tells a story of choice, persistence, and redemption amidst chaotic times. Furthermore, the uniquely charming new work Hong Bai Xi Shi was officially announced, using a comedic shell to explore themes of life and death, encouraging audiences to regain the courage to love and be loved.

Following the enthusiastic response to the series MOBIUS (Bu Mian Ri), a newly upgraded film adaptation is also in preparation, aiming to innovate while maintaining the core charm of the original IP. The gala also featured The Annoyance of The Gods IP, based on the blockbuster work by Ma Boyong, which will reshape the legend of Journey to the West from a fresh perspective. Other new projects announced to further enrich Youhug Media's content layout include Jin Li Yue Long Men, Da Jiang Ben Liu, Ran Yu, and Panda (Da Xiong Mao). Notably, the drama Under the Table (Tai Di), focusing on the stakes of human nature, also garnered significant attention for its potential to provide a brand-new viewing experience.

As a leading domestic film and television content creation company, Youhug Media has long been dedicated to premium drama creation and industrial production systems. During the gala, Youhug officially announced the establishment of its AICG Lab, marking its formal entry into the AI drama series track and its commitment to empowering more AI creators. The event featured the premiere of Qin Ling Qing Tong Gui Shi Lu, a fantasy suspense short drama created through a full-chain AI process. Based on the teaser, the project demonstrates high levels of completion and aesthetic value in its world-building, character performance, and atmospheric rendering, showcasing the refreshing advantages of AI tools.

Simultaneously, the two lead characters, Qin Lingyue and Lin Xiyan, were officially "signed" as Youhug's first AI Actors. Youhug stated that while AI technology currently shortens production cycles and reveals new possibilities for deep integration with film and television creation, it remains in an exploratory stage. The company emphasized that real emotional resonance is paramount; the performances of human actors are irreplaceable and will become increasingly precious. Consequently, AI actors will only appear in AI-specific dramas and will not be used in live-action series.

By expanding from upcoming titles to AI-driven creations, Youhug Media has formed a full-category content ecosystem where long-form dramas, films, short plays, and AI series develop synergistically across genres such as period, reality, suspense, and action. The company remains committed to building an industry benchmark that balances artistic strength with market competitiveness, delivering works with depth, warmth, and value to contribute to the high-quality development of the industry.

SOURCE Youhug Media