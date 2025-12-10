EduHive from Malacca Crowned Champion in Samsung's STEM Competition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EduHive from Malacca, comprising students aged 15 years, emerged as the champion of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) 2025, triumphing over four other finalist teams with their innovative project, Scabraile.

Young Innovators Shine at Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025 Grand Finale

In collaboration with Universiti Malaya, the 2025 edition, themed "Time to take CHARGE, Start with CAN", continued to empower Malaysian students aged 13 to 15 to transform Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) knowledge into real-world impact. Spanning four months, the competition brought together 53 teams and 210 students from across the nation, united by a shared goal of creating innovative, community-driven solutions.

Elaine Soh, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Malaysia Electronics, commended the finalist teams for their creativity and purpose-driven thinking. "The creativity displayed by the finalists demonstrates that Solve for Tomorrow is more than just a competition; it's a launchpad for meaningful change. These young innovators have applied STEM to address real-world issues, showcasing the potential of Malaysia's future leaders to build a sustainable and intelligent society. Congratulations to all winning teams."

The Grand Finale was held on 6 December at M World Hotel, where the top five finalist teams, who had advanced to compete for RM117,000 worth of Samsung products, showcased their STEM prototypes before a panel of judges.

The winning projects were recognised for their creativity, problem-solving, and strong STEM application.

First place went to EduHive from SMK Tinggi Perempuan Melaka for their project Scabraile, taking home Samsung products worth RM44,000.

from for their project taking home Samsung products worth RM44,000. Second place was awarded to Potassium Boost from Sekolah Menengah Sri KDU for TempTeddy , earning Samsung products worth RM30,000.

from for , earning Samsung products worth RM30,000. Third place went to The Interceptor's Eye from SMJK Kwang Hua , earning Samsung products worth RM23,000.

from , earning Samsung products worth RM23,000. Fourth and fifth places went to Coding Chaos from SMK Bukit Jambul and Evoxis from Sekolah Agama Menengah Bestari for their projects Smart Leafvision and Neutroxis Organ Kit, receiving Samsung products worth RM12,000 and RM8,000, respectively.

The SFT competition continues to encourage young Malaysians to pursue STEM and turn their ideas into real-world impact. Through the guidance of Universiti Malaya, students are empowered to grow their potential while creating solutions that help build stronger, more resilient communities.

For more information about Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/my/solvefortomorrow/2025/

Scabraile by Team EduHive from SMK Tinggi Perempuan Melaka

Scabraile is an inclusive educational tool that makes Scrabble accessible for visually impaired students while encouraging collaboration with sighted peers. TempTeddy Mobile App by Team Potassium Boost from Sekolah Menengah Sri KDU

TempTeddy Mobile App is an affordable, child-friendly device that helps parents and caregivers detect fever early, reduce stress, and improve child healthcare in the community. The Interceptor's Eye by Team The Interceptor's Eye from SMJK Kwang Hua

The Interceptor's Eye aims to bring a major improvement to the local Klang community by completely changing how we fight river pollution. Smart Leafvision by Team Coding Chaos from SMK Bukit Jambul

Smart Leafvision is a smart plant health monitor tool to prevent landslides from occurring near hills and highlands, allowing the nearby neighbourhood to benefit from better diagnosis of plant health and prevent such disasters. Neutroxis Organ Kit by Team Evoxis from Sekolah Agama Menengah Bestari

The Neutroxis Organ Kit aims to enhance students' understanding of human anatomy by providing an interactive and engaging learning tool.

