YOUNG SHIN Chemical Achieves Excellent Environmental Company Certification

YOUNG SHIN Chemical honored for its competitive raw material production technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOUNG SHIN Chemical Co., Ltd., a South Korean polyethylene pellet manufacturer, has been selected for the 'Support Program for Commercialization of Small and Medium-Sized Environmental Enterprises' that provides funding to small and medium-sized companies with outstanding environmental technologies.

Founded in 2010, YOUNG SHIN Chemical is a Korean polyethylene pellet production company to manufactures pellets by recycling plastic and vinyl waste from industrial, agricultural, and household uses. Over the years, YOUNG SHIN Chemical has tackled societal and environmental issues by processing plastic and vinyl waste into high-quality recycled raw materials. In the process, they have improved plastic recycling technology and contributed to the advancement of a resource-recycling society.

In recognition of these technological achievements and contributions, YOUNG SHIN Chemical was selected for the 'Support Program for Commercialization of Small and Medium-Sized Environmental Enterprises', led by the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute in April 2024. This program provides funds for successful technology commercialization of small and medium-sized environmental companies with excellent technologies, to support the commercialization of their innovation and market entry.

YOUNG SHIN Chemical Co., Ltd., a polyethylene pellet production company, has achieved process improvement and prototype production as a small and medium-sized environmental company commercialization project. These process improvements have led to a 20% increase in pellet production, and the company plans to develop additional eco-friendly products, such as construction materials.

Currently, most of YOUNG SHIN's polyethylene pellets are exported to China, and through research and development, the company plans to apply for related patents by November 2024. In addition, YOUNG SHIN is preparing for GR certification in 2025 and plans to enter new overseas markets, such as North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, leveraging its recycling technology.

YOUNG SHIN Chemical's CEO Lim Dong-ok stated, "Our company will strive to create a clean urban environment by recycling plastic and vinyl waste, we will do our best to contribute to resource circulation and to advance the recycling industry." With extensive field experience in recycling and accumulated polyethylene pellet technology, YOUNG SHIN Chemical is expected to continue its efforts in promoting resource recycling.

For more information on YOUNG SHIN Chemical Co., Ltd., visit https://yschemical.co.kr/en/main-2/

