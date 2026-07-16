Your Reno Works Pte Ltd Named Distinguished Brand of the Year, Celebrating Nearly a Decade of Trusted Renovation Excellence

Singapore renovation contractor strengthens its position through customer-centric service, operational excellence and long-term expansion plans

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Reno Works Pte Ltd has been named Distinguished Brand of the Year, recognising the company's commitment to service excellence, transparency and customer trust in Singapore's renovation industry. The accolade marks a significant milestone for the homegrown renovation contractor as it approaches a decade of helping homeowners and businesses transform their spaces through reliable, customer-centric renovation solutions.

From left: Latiif Bin Adnan, Muhamed Hafiz Bin Abdul Kadir and Muhammad Na'im Bin Mohamed Naser, Co-Founders of Your Reno Works Pte Ltd.

Established in 2016 by co-founders Muhamed Hafiz Bin Abdul Kadir, Muhammad Na'im Bin Mohamed Naser and Latiif Bin Adnan, Your Reno Works has grown from a small renovation startup into a recognised HDB-licensed renovation contractor serving residential and commercial clients across Singapore. Today, the company has successfully completed more than 500 renovation projects, employs 32 dedicated professionals, and has earned 106 Google Reviews with a perfect 5.0star rating, a reflection of its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence.

At the heart of the company's success is a simple yet powerful promise: "Can Be Trusted." More than a tagline, it is the guiding principle behind every renovation project and every customer relationship the company builds.

"From day one, our vision was to create a renovation company that homeowners and business owners could genuinely trust," said Muhamed Hafiz Bin Abdul Kadir, Co-Founder of Your Reno Works.

"Renovation is a major financial and emotional investment. Our responsibility is not only to complete projects successfully but also to ensure that every customer enjoys a smooth, transparent and stress free journey from consultation to project completion."

Building a Reputation Through Trust

Singapore's renovation market remains highly competitive, with hundreds of contractors and interior design firms competing for homeowners' attention. Amid this landscape, Your Reno Works has distinguished itself through transparent communication, accountability, consistent project delivery and genuine customer care.

Rather than relying solely on marketing, the company has built its reputation through real customer experiences. Its 500+ completed projects, 5.0-star Google rating and growing base of satisfied homeowners demonstrate a proven track record of delivering quality workmanship while honouring commitments.

According to Hafiz, trust is earned through actions not promises.

"We believe trust is earned through consistent communication, quality workmanship and delivering on our promises. Every project we undertake is another opportunity to prove that Your Reno Works truly can be trusted."

From Humble Beginnings to Industry Recognition

The inspiration behind Your Reno Works came from Hafiz's personal experience working within the renovation industry before establishing the company.

During those years, he witnessed firsthand how unethical business practices negatively affected not only homeowners, but also suppliers and business partners. Projects were mismanaged, promises were broken, and trust within the industry was often compromised. Those experiences inspired him to build something different.

Together with his co-founders, Hafiz established Your Reno Works with a clear mission to create a renovation company founded on trust, honesty, accountability and transparency, where customers could feel confident that their homes and investments were in safe hands.

Starting without a showroom or an established brand, the company relied almost entirely on customer referrals, genuine reviews and word-of-mouth recommendations to build credibility.

"In our early years, one of our biggest challenges was convincing customers to trust a young company without a showroom or established track record. We focused on delivering results, encouraging genuine customer reviews and maintaining transparency throughout every project."

That customer-first approach enabled the company to steadily expand its operations, strengthen its capabilities and eventually secure its HDB renovation licence, an achievement that represents far more than regulatory approval.

Obtaining and maintaining an HDB licence requires contractors to meet stringent standards of professionalism, operational competency and regulatory compliance. For Your Reno Works, it reflects the company's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest industry standards while giving homeowners greater confidence and peace of mind when entrusting their homes to the team.

Strengthening Capabilities for Future Growth

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Your Reno Works continues to invest in workforce development and service innovation.

The company currently operates selected in-house services, including hacking, painting and cleaning works, enabling greater quality control while improving project efficiency.

It is also expanding its in-house design capabilities, specialised finishing solutions and technical expertise to deliver even greater value to customers.

To further enhance the renovation experience, the company is equipping its team with drafting and technical planning skills, allowing homeowners to better visualise renovation concepts before work begins.

"We want to continue creating value for homeowners by improving both our service standards and technical capabilities. Investing in our people ultimately helps us deliver better outcomes for our customers."

Looking Ahead: From Renovation Contractor to Builder

Looking towards the future, Your Reno Works has ambitious plans for expansion.

The company aims to obtain a builder's licence as the next step in its growth journey, positioning itself to participate in larger-scale construction projects. Over the longer term, it also aspires to expand into property development, creating a more integrated business model within Singapore's built environment sector.

While growth remains a key objective, Hafiz emphasised that the company's values will never change.

"No matter how large we become, trust will always be the foundation of our business. We want every homeowner to remember that when they choose Your Reno Works, they're choosing a company that can be trusted, one that values honesty, professionalism, accountability and transparency above everything else."

A Message for Future Entrepreneurs

Reflecting on the company's journey, Hafiz believes resilience, strong systems and shared values have been critical to long-term success.

"Building a business is never easy. There will always be challenges and differing opinions, especially when multiple partners are involved. What matters is having strong systems, staying aligned on the company's mission and trusting the process."

About Your Reno Works Pte Ltd

Founded in 2016, Your Reno Works Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based HDB-licensed renovation contractor providing residential and commercial renovation solutions. Guided by its brand promise, "Can Be Trusted," Your Reno Works is committed to delivering renovations built on trust, honesty, accountability, transparency and quality workmanship, helping homeowners and businesses transform their spaces with confidence.

For more information, visit https://yourrenoworks.com/

SOURCE Your Reno Works Pte Ltd