Youth Photography Featured at Japan's Prestigious Eastern International Fine Arts Exposition

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th Eastern International Fine Arts Exposition will be held from November 26 to November 30 at the Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art. The museum is renowned for its extensive collection of Japanese and international art and its vital role in promoting cross-cultural artistic exchange. It is also one of Japan's most influential and respected platforms for international art dialogue.

The event is organised by the Executive Committee of the Eastern International Fine Arts Exposition Li Bai Walks with His Child by Chi Yuchen Faith Beyond Borders by Zack Cao

A selection of award-winning works from the Singapore Good Soil Foundation's "Witnessing the Present" Global Youth Photography Competition were chosen for inclusion in this year's exhibition, showcasing the Foundation's continued commitment to supporting young artists on the international stage and fostering cultural understanding.

The Chiba Prefectural Museum of Art is among Japan's most representative cultural institutions, covering 33,000 square meters and housing more than 2,000 works. Its collection includes masterpieces by Millet, Renoir, and modern Japanese art pioneers such as Asai Chū, Higashiyama Kaii, and Tsuda Shinobu. The museum hosts over 20 curated exhibitions each year and has long been a hub for artistic innovation and education.

Now in its 26th year, the Eastern International Fine Arts Exposition symbolizes the pure spirit of art and the foundation of international cooperation. The event is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Japan, the Japan-China Friendship Association, and the Chiba Prefectural and Municipal Governments.

Each year, the Exposition gathers over a hundred outstanding artworks from Japan, China, and around the world, spanning painting, calligraphy, sculpture, and mixed media. Selection is based on originality, aesthetic value, and creative vision.

This year's Exposition will feature nearly 120 exceptional works, including paintings by Jiang Yi, Li Yan, Fujii Nobutaka, Ichihara Hidekatsu, Ikumi Nonio, and Komatsu Midori; calligraphy and seal works by Yamata Souseki, Kimura Hiroyuki, and Isibasi Naoko; and photography by Chen Beiting, Chen Yumeng, Huang Anni, Li Yuxiang, Khoo Ze Yang, Chen Hongmin, Chen Sitong, Zhao Yi, Zack Cao, Liu Weihao, Zeng Jie, Ryan Cao, Zhu Wendi, Chi Yuchen, Zhang Jun, Chen Sihua.

The Eastern International Fine Arts Exposition provides artists worldwide with opportunities to exchange ideas and showcase their creativity. It also encourages young artists to express their thoughts and observations in pursuit of shared ideals of truth, goodness, and beauty.