YS Biopharma Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Dr. David Shao, Director, President, and CEO of the Company, commented, "During the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, our topline continued to be impacted by the lingering effects of a finished product inventory shortage caused by the supply chain disruptions at our YSJA rabies vaccine manufacturing facilities. Importantly, in recent months, our operational enhancements have normalized vaccine production and improved our inventory situation. As a top rabies vaccine producer in China, we maintained our leadership position in the marketplace, with an estimated double-digit year-over-year growth in product sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. We also made steady progress on the pipeline front, with positive interim results from the ongoing Phase III clinical trial of our next-generation PIKA rabies vaccine, and our YS-HBV-002 immunotherapeutic vaccine has been granted clinical trial approval by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration."

Dr. David Shao continued, "At the corporate level, since late 2023 we have embarked on a comprehensive series of initiatives aimed at fortifying our foundation for future growth. These include restructuring the Board of Directors and senior management team, as well as streamlining organizational reporting lines and decision-making processes. Additionally, we've implemented measures to enhance internal controls and governance. Starting in March 2024, we took further steps forward, including prioritizing our preclinical and clinical pipeline and optimizing human resources across all our subsidiaries in the U.S., China, and Singapore. We also implemented more effective cost controls in our manufacturing, sales, marketing, and general administrative functions. These initiatives are ongoing and will remain a focus through the end of fiscal 2025. We are confident these efforts will serve as pillars for our future growth. Looking ahead, we will continue to advance our product portfolio towards commercialization, focus on operational efficiencies, and leverage our refined inventory strategy and robust sales network to build sustainable shareholder value."

Ms. Brenda Wu, CFO of the Company, added, "For the first nine months of our fiscal 2024, we recorded revenues of RMB438.1 million (US$61.9 million), primarily due to the lingering effects of supply chain disruptions affecting raw materials supply chains, manufacturing operations, and production output at our YSJA rabies vaccine production facilities. We recorded gross profit of RMB351.7 million (US$49.7 million) and expanded our gross margin by 3 percentage points to 80.3%. Our cash totaled RMB222.6 million (US$31.4 million) as of December 31, 2023. We remain committed to driving long-term shareholder value through strategic business enhancements and by capitalizing on emerging growth opportunities."

Business Updates

YSJATM Rabies Vaccine

YS Biopharma's marketed vaccine product, YSJATM rabies vaccine, was the first aluminum-free lyophilized rabies vaccine launched in China. Since the Company commenced production at its current GMP-compliant facilities in February 2020, and commercialization of the product in late 2020, market intake of the Company's YSJA rabies vaccine has been consistent and strong. As of December 31, 2023, YS Biopharma maintained its leadership position as one of the top rabies vaccine producers in China, having sold more than 25.6 million doses of YSJATM rabies vaccines to approximately 1,746 Chinese Center(s) for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") customers, which is over 60% of CDC customers in China since October 2020.

Clinical Pipeline

YS Biopharma continues to prioritize and advance its portfolio of innovative product candidates under various clinical development stages, including PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA YS-ON-001, and PIKA YS-HBV-002.

PIKA Rabies Vaccine

On April 9, 2024 , the Company announced positive interim results from the ongoing Phase III clinical trial of its next-generation PIKA Rabies Vaccine. The interim results indicate the PIKA Rabies Vaccine has met the primary endpoints of the trial and has the potential to achieve best-in-class accelerated protection and meet the WHO's goal of a one-week rabies vaccine regimen to replace the conventional three- or four-week regimens.

PIKA YS-ON-001

PIKA YS-ON-001 is designed as an immunological therapeutical agent against cancers. The Company has completed the Phase I clinical trial of PIKA YS-ON-001 in China .

PIKA YS-HBV-002

On April 18, 2024 , the Company announced that its YS-HBV-002, the second generation of immunotherapeutic vaccine, designed to treat patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B virus infection, was granted clinical trial approval by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration. In light of the approval, the Company is preparing to initiate a Phase I clinical trial for YS-HBV-002 in the Philippines , which is expected to begin in June 2024 .

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were RMB438.1 million (US$61.9 million) in the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to RMB581.2 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2023, a decrease of 24.6%. This was primarily due to the lingering effects of supply-chain disruptions affecting the Company's manufacturing operations and production, which reduced batch approvals and doses available for sale; offset by the increases in product price by approximately RMB3.0 per dose.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was RMB351.7 million (US$49.7 million), an 80.3% gross margin, compared to RMB449.0 million, or a 77.3% gross margin, in the comparable period of fiscal 2023.

Selling and Marketing Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 were RMB229.2 million (US$32.4 million), compared to RMB224.5 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2023. This was primarily attributable to an increase in promotional and marketing services fees as the Company continued to promote its YSJA rabies vaccine.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 were RMB142.8 million (US$20.2 million), compared to RMB68.6 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2023. This change was primarily attributable to increases in provisions for inventory impairment and provisions for trade receivables.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses were RMB244.7 million (US$34.5 million) in the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to RMB221.8 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2023. The change was primarily driven by the increase in testing and clinical trial fees associated with the Company's PIKA rabies vaccine and Hepatitis B vaccines.

Net Loss

Net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was RMB252.3 million (US$35.6 million), compared with RMB64.2 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash of RMB222.6 million (US$31.4 million), compared with RMB370.4 million as of March 31, 2023.

About YS Group

YS Group is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Shingles, and other virus infections. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.ysbiopharma.com.

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)









As of

March 31,



As of December 31,





2023



2023



2023





RMB



RMB



US$





















ASSETS

















Current assets

















Cash



370,108





222,614





31,431

Restricted cash



262





-





-

Accounts receivable, net



463,052





403,122





56,916

Advance to suppliers, net



6,763





12,086





1,706

Inventories, net



185,381





178,659





25,225

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



10,413





10,128





1,430

Total current assets



1,035,979





826,609





116,708



























Non-current assets























Property, plant and equipment, net



571,756





560,405





79,123

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



11,132





8,426





1,190

Deferred tax assets, net



1,906





10,165





1,435

Intangible assets, net



78,057





72,942





10,299

Other assets, non-current



20,924





31,884





4,502

Total non-current assets



683,775





683,822





96,549



























Total assets



1,719,754





1,510,431





213,257



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities























Bank loans and other borrowings - current



193,737





423,880





59,847

Accounts payable



80,439





77,541





10,948

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



377,537





374,102





52,820

Operating lease liabilities - current



4,754





5,102





720

Deferred government grants - current



2,296





2,226





314

Total current liabilities



658,763





882,851





124,649



























Non-current liabilities























Bank loans and other borrowings – non-current



293,791





125,067





17,658

Operating lease liabilities - non-current



6,349





4,042





571

Deferred government grants - non-current



23,607





21,627





3,053

Warrants liability



8,792





2,334





330

Total non-current liabilities



332,539





153,070





21,612



























Total liabilities



991,302





1,035,921





146,261



























Shareholders' equity























Ordinary shares



12





12





2

Additional paid-in capital



2,656,891





2,656,891





375,124

Accumulated deficit



(1,874,039)





(2,126,332)





(300,215)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(54,412)





(56,061)





(7,915)

Total shareholders' equity



728,452





474,510





66,996



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



1,719,754





1,510,431





213,257



YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)









For the nine months ended

December 31,





2022



2023



2023





RMB



RMB



US$





















Revenues



581,184





438,069





61,851

Cost of revenues



132,226





86,374





12,195

Gross profit



448,958





351,695





49,656



























Operating expenses:























Selling and marketing



224,467





229,180





32,358

General and administrative



68,647





142,775





20,158

Research and development



221,798





244,665





34,544

Total operating expenses



514,912





616,620





87,060



























Loss from operations



(65,954)





(264,925)





(37,404)



























Other income (expenses):























Late fees for social security insurance



(565)





(560)





(79)

Government grants



25,497





19,141





2,703

Interest income



917





1,965





277

Interest expense



(22,661)





(23,072)





(3,258)

Fair value changes of warrant liability



-





6,628





936

Other income, net



287





270





38

Total other expense, net



3,475





4,372





617



























Loss before income taxes



(62,479)





(260,553)





(36,787)

Income tax (benefit) expense



(1,731)





8,260





1,166



























Net loss



(64,210)





(252,293)





(35,622)

Accretion to redemption value of convertible redeemable preferred

shares



(108,296)





-





-



























Net loss attributable to YS Group



(172,506)





(252,293)





(35,622)



























Net loss



(64,210)





(252,293)





(35,622)

Other comprehensive loss: foreign currency translation adjustment



(144,542)





(1,649)





(233)

Total comprehensive loss



(208,752)





(253,942)





(35,855)



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:























– Basic and Diluted



61,785,466





93,058,197





NA

Loss per share:























– Basic and Diluted



(1.04)





(2.71)





NA



