"YS School Cultural Festival" Returns In 2023 with the annual theme of "Unbox! My 101 SSR-Level Characters"

Empowering Youth to Showcase Diverse Potential and Vitality

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Square will organise the "YS School Cultural Festival 2023" in July and August this year with the theme of "Unbox! My 101 SSR-Level Characters." Youth Square believes that every youngster is a unique "SSR (Superior Super Rare) Level" character with their own personality and talents. Through the various activities offered at the festival, "YS School Festival 2023" aims to develop young people's strengths, showcase their potentials and vitality, and inspire their creativity and enthusiasm.

Youth Square “YS School Cultural Festival 2023” will be held from July to August, 2023. All are welcome to participate.

Being one of the highlight events in [email protected], this year's "YS School Cultural Festival" will add esports to its lineup in addition to popular elements like street dance, anime, and cosplay from the first edition. Youth Square has invited renowned masters of different streams from around the world to interact with local youths, enabling them to broaden their horizons, break free from traditional frameworks, and usher in a new chapter for their generation.

Activities at the "YS School Cultural Festival 2023" include: "Esports Championship 2023", a platform giving young people a chance to interact with professional esports players; "Doujin Fan Fest 2023", a cultural event that combines anime, cosplay and music performance; "Style'Mov Camp 2023", a street dance training camp mentored by dancers all over the world; and "Ani-com Fantasy 2023", an exhibition which immerses participants in their favourite popular anime. All activities are free of charge, providing the best summer activity for young people.

"YS School Cultural Festival 2023"

Organised by Youth Square

Date: 22 July (Saturday) – 31 August 2023 (Thursday)

Location: Youth Square (near Chai Wan MTR Station Exit A)

Admission: All are welcome

Information: https://www.youthsquare.hk/play/YSSchoolCulturalFestival2023

Activity 1: "Esports Championship 2023"

A tournament of popular games "League of Legends" and "FIFA 23", "Esports Championship 2023" is a new major event for the youth esports community. Finalists of the tournament will receive professional training and guidance from Shiu Lun Tsoi and Kirt Tsang, professional coaches of "League of Legends", and William Ching, a professional coach of "FIFA 2023", before entering the offline competitions. The winning team will have the opportunity to conduct a friendly match against Shenzhen-based professional esport team Ninja in Pyjamas and professional FIFA esports player Mo Zilong. In addition, they will also have the chance to attend global events to enhance their skills and broaden their horizons.

On the day of the finals, popular idol girl group Otomesyndream will also perform to cheer for the players. It's an event that's not to be missed for all esport fans!

Offline Finals

Date: 5 – 6 August 2023 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 10am – 7pm

Location: Y Theatre, LG1/F

Event Link: https://www.youthsquare.hk/play/esportschampionship2023

Activity 2: "Doujin Fan Fest 2023"

A cultural event that combines elements of anime, cosplay and music performances, "Doujin Fan Fest 2023" includes the "Doujin Zone Stage", featuring performances by popular idol girl groups, cosplayers, and stage performers such as Otomesyndream, Zenma Idol, モノクロームand many others. The performers will showcase their love and dedication to ACG (Anime, Comic, Game) culture with their performances.

In addition to stage performances, the event will also host the "Doujin Cosplay Competition," giving cosplay performance enthusiasts a chance to unleash their imagination and embody their favourite anime characters. Participating units that make it to the finals will receive a professional photo of their stage performance as a souvenir. Last but not least, the event also features a "Doujin Cultural Market" that offers various idol and cosplay-related products, as well as creative products by local youths.

Date: 5 – 6 August 2023 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 12nn – 7pm

Location: Y Studio, 2/F

Event Link: https://www.youthsquare.hk/play/DoujinFanFest2023

Activity 3: "Ani-com Fantasy 2023"

Ani-world is fully geared up at Youth Square! "Ani-com Fantasy 2023" offers a series of fun anime-related activities that immerse visitors in their favourite anime, including Instagrammable photo hotspots and augmented reality (AR) cameras featuring settings of popular anime series "Jujutsu Kaisen", "My Hero Academia" and "Bocchi the Rock!" at Y Platform, 5/F and 6/F public spaces. This includes the 1.7m tall giant figure of Midoriya Izuku in "My Hero Academia", which lands Hong Kong for the first time!

Located on 6/F, "Into the Lights" uses innovative projection technology to recreate anime scenes, transforming participants into anime protagonists for a virtual journey into the world of anime.

Furthermore, the event will screen hit anime films "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" and "My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission" to the public free of charge. This event is guaranteed to bring countless surprises to visitors.

Date: 5 August (Saturday) – 31 August 2023 (Thursday)

Time: 12nn – 7pm

Location: Y Platform, 1/F; Public area, 5 – 6/F

Event Link: https://www.youthsquare.hk/play/anicomfantasy2023

Anime Movie Moment:

Date: 7 August 2023 (Monday)

Location: Y Theatre, LG1

Registration: Free of charge (Tickets on a first come-first-served basis)

Movie 1: My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission

Time: 2pm

Movie 2: Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Time: 5pm

Activity 4: "Style'Mov Camp 2023"

It is a training camp for young people who are passionate about street dance. Extending from the length of two days and one night in the previous edition to three days and two nights this year, the program includes an All Style Battle, workshops on various street dance styles, a party, themed exchange sessions and sharing sessions, as well as Y Loft accommodation. Participants will have the opportunity to learn various dance techniques and exchange ideas with fellow dancers.

The professional instructors of this year's training camp are well-known dancers who have won awards in international competitions, including Aya from the mainland of China, B-girl Mimz and Kyogo from Japan, Crazy Kyo and Pony from Korea, and Shan S from the United States. This is a rare opportunity for young street dance enthusiasts to elevate their skills to the next level.

Date: 11 – 13 August 2023 (Friday – Sunday)

Location: Y Studio, 2/F; Dance Studio, 6/F & Y Loft, 12/F

Event Link: https://www.youthsquare.hk/play/StyleMovCamp2023_Camp

