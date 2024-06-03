New World Facilities Management Company Limited wins

"Team Award – Counter Service (Silver Award)" in the

"Customer Service Excellence Award 2023"

HONG KONG, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New World Facilities Management Company Limited ("NWFM") always strives to provide professional management and operation services for Youth Square, proactively enhancing the customer experience while relentlessly pursuing excellence in customer service quality. Recently, Y Loft, Youth Square was awarded "Team Award – Counter Service (Silver Award)" in "Customer Service Excellence Award 2023" organised by the Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence ("HKACE"), affirming the outstanding performance in customer service.

The Award aims at recognising outstanding companies as well as customer service staff and promoting quality customer service. NWFM is grateful for the recognition and appreciation from both HKACE and the industry. Looking ahead, NWFM is committed to deliver customer-centric and high-quality service, striving for excellence, attentively listening to and promptly addressing the needs of visitors.

NWFM shall continue to adopt the 6G model (Groom, Growth, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back) as guiding principles in our youth development initiatives to facilitate youth development. NWFM will foster the growth and development of the employees, working collaboratively to enhance the customer service skills of the team. We actively promote a culture of exceptional customer service and aim to establish a long-term and strong relationships with our customers.

New World Facilities Management Company Limited

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

Youth Square

Youth Square is a government venue. Facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, Y Platform, multi-purpose area, office, retail shop and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square aims to be the hub of territory-wide youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square has been conducting events under various themes, including music, dance, arts and culture. Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit making basis.

6G model is Youth Square's guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Growth, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back.

Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square's Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.

SOURCE Youth Square, Y Loft, New World Facilities Management Company Limited