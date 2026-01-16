YTTEK joins Taiwan's national B5G LEO satellite program, accelerating indigenous space communications

HSINCHU, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YTTEK, a leading provider of wireless communication solutions, has been awarded a crucial contract by the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) to develop the core communications payload for Taiwan's ambitious Beyond 5G (B5G) Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite initiative. Since the contract award in June 2025, the project has progressed steadily and has now entered the engineering verification phase.

The contract, officially titled "Pathfinder Communication Payload Baseband Module Prototype Development," positions YTTEK at the forefront of the nation's push for space communication autonomy. YTTEK will leverage its core expertise in Software-Defined Radio (SDR) technology to design, implement, and verify the fundamental components of the first domestically developed LEO satellite payload.

SDR at the core: Building the next-generation communications payload

TASA's B5G satellite initiative includes two experimental LEO spacecraft. The first payload (1A) was contracted to U.S.-based CesiumAstro, while the 1B satellite—designed to showcase Taiwan's indigenous aerospace capabilities—will be developed domestically.

TASA will lead the 1B payload development in collaboration with top Taiwanese companies, including YTTEK, and research institutions.

"We are honored to join TASA's national space team," said Jiangson Chen, CEO of YTTEK. "YTTEK will apply its deep experience in SDR system design to deliver a high-integration, high-value wireless communications payload that advances Taiwan's autonomy in LEO satellite technology."

Strengthening Taiwan's space manufacturing and B5G competitiveness

The B5G experimental satellite program serves two missions: Technology validation and building Taiwan's domestic space supply chain. The Taiwan-developed 1B satellite is scheduled to launch in 2030. YTTEK's participation highlights the country's commitment to establishing a resilient and fully local communications payload ecosystem.

As the Pathfinder phase of the 1B communications payload program formally enters the engineering verification stage, YTTEK's participation underscores Taiwan's commitment to building a resilient, fully indigenous communications payload ecosystem and strengthening its competitiveness in the global B5G landscape.

Proven reliability: Validated by TASA missions

YTTEK specializes in SDR-based wireless communication-modules for satellites and defense-grade Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The company's HyperSDR satellite ground station modem has already demonstrated space-grade reliability by successfully receiving and decoding signals from TASA's Formosat-5 and NASA's Landsat-8 and Landsat-9 satellites.

Building on these proven capabilities, YTTEK's participation in the Pathfinder payload program further extends its experience from ground-based systems to spaceborne communications payloads.

About YTTEK Technology

YTTEK, a leader in Software-Defined Radio (SDR), delivers cutting-edge wireless communication solutions for satellite communications, defense UAV and academia applications. We are dedicated to offering proven, reliable, and integrated communication solutions, helping customers accelerate product development and ensure exceptional performance.

For more information, please visit https://yttek.com/solutions/satcom/.

SOURCE YTTEK Technology