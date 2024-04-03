Yu Shirota to headline Kyodo Tokyo's song & dance spectacular in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in Southeast Asia, audiences will get the chance to experience a captivating song and dance spectacular like no other, as one of Japan's oldest and most esteemed production houses, Kyodo Tokyo, selects Singapore for its regional debut.

The highly anticipated Tokyo〜the city of music and love〜, starring the multi award-winning Japanese actor and singer, Yu Shirota , will take place at Esplanade Theatre on June 22, 2024.

The show is produced, co-directed and starring Shirota, best known for his chart-topping albums 'Mariage' (2020) and 'a singer' (2018), as well as for his roles as Kagurazaka Makoto in the Japanese action drama Hana-Kimi, and Tuxedo Mask in the Sailor Moon Musicals.

In his premiere performance in Singapore, Shirota and his star-studded ensemble are set to bring the vibrancy and charm of Tokyo to life through a captivating and fantastical blend of multilingual family-friendly song and dance performances, spanning J-pop, through to Disney classics and Broadways hits, including Shirota's own renditions of beloved musical songs like "On My Own" from Les Misérables and "Die Schatten werden länger" from Elisabeth.

The exciting new production features an all-star cast, including Kahori Kanaya, renowned for creating spectacular shows for Japan's leading theme parks, who joins Yu Shirota as co-director. Music for the show is directed by popular Japanese R&B singer SWEEP, and audiences can look forward to special guest performances by style icon and J-Pop star miwa , and Singapore's own multi-award winning actor, popstar and home-grown heartthrob, Nathan Hartono . They are joined by J-pop stars, RIOSKE (PeruPines), yuzu (FYURA PROJECT), and emerging talent, Rainy. plus, a troupe of dynamic dancers, including Kaoru Harada, Shunsuke Omura (SHUN), Nao Usui, BOXER and Tuki Takamura.

Tokyo〜the city of music and love〜 launches in Japan, and runs from May 14 to 19 at Tokyu Theatre Orb, Tokyo, before debuting in Singapore in June. This is the first show to be presented by Kyodo Tokyo in Southeast Asia, with Singapore chosen due to its prominence as a key artistic and cultural centre for the region.

According to Yu Shirota: "This exciting new show is a fusion of diverse musical genres and dance, featuring some of the region's most gifted performers and artists. Along with dynamic staging, choreography and costumes, audiences can expect to be wowed as we showcase the iconic places and landscapes which embody the vibrant energy that is synonymous with Tokyo and its embrace of worldwide cultures."

Date: Saturday June 22, 2024

Time: 8pm (110 min no intermission)

Venue: Esplanade Theatre

Website: https://tokyoshowsg.com/

Tickets: https://sistic.com.sg/events/tokyo0624

SOURCE Kyodo Tokyo