YuanTech Solar Obtains JP-AC Certification for Its PV Modules

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, recently announced that the firm has been awarded the JP-AC listing certification for its PV modules, paving its way to Japanese market. The listed products cover power range from 410W to 570W, including TOPCon/PERC series, can be applied to various scenarios, and will help Japanese customers to gain more green electricity income.

The JP-AC listing is published by JPEA (Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association), indicating that the YuanTech Solar module products can meet the compatibility standards of Japan's power grid and comply with relevant regulations such as national security, and can be applied in the construction of PV projects.

YuanTech Solar's M10 wafer based TOPCon series of modules, with adoption of cutting-edge module technologies including multi-Busbar, half-cell, non-destructive cutting and intelligent welding, have outstanding advantages in efficiency, degradation, temperature coefficient and LCOE. Also, with an all-black appearance that blends perfectly with building roofs, the systems meet the expectations of investors for both high efficiency and aesthetics in addition to being suitable for mainstream systems, as well as low-cost logistics solutions. With the JP-AC listing, YuanTech Solar will accelerate its expansion into the Japanese market.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

SOURCE YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.