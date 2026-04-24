Yude Solar Launches Thailand Operations, Eyes Top-Five Spot in Southeast Asian Solar Market

GoodWe-backed solar firm opens Bangkok office as distributed photovoltaic demand surges across the region

BANGKOK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yude Solar officially opened its Thailand operations today at a ceremony in Bangkok, marking the company's formal entry into Southeast Asia and the beginning of what executives describe as a broader global expansion strategy.

Backed by GoodWe Group, a global solar technology conglomerate, Yude Solar positions the Thailand launch not as a simple overseas branch, but as the foundation of a full photovoltaic service ecosystem.

Bryan Bao (the right side) , CEO of Yude Solar

The company plans to partner with local engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms and financial institutions to make rooftop solar accessible to households and businesses across the country.

"Clean energy should not be a luxury — it should be accessible to everyone," Bryan Bao, CEO of Yude Solar, stated at the launch event, Yude Solar's philosophy has guided its operations since founding. In China, Yude Solar has served nearly 100,000 residential and commercial customers, building a track record it now intends to replicate in Southeast Asia.

~100,000 Top 5 1st customers served in China target ranking in SE Asia overseas market: Thailand

Bryan Bao's stated goal is to become one of the five leading distributed photovoltaic providers in Southeast Asia. Distributed solar — where electricity is generated on-site at homes and commercial buildings rather than at centralized power plants — is seen as a critical tool for the region as it grapples with energy security pressures and the need for greater economic resilience.

Thailand serves as the company's regional beachhead. From Bangkok, Yude Solar plans to introduce its mature technology platform, implementation experience, and partner ecosystem to local markets — enabling buildings to generate and consume their own clean electricity.

The launch comes at a moment of strong momentum for solar across Southeast Asia. Traditional energy infrastructure across the region faces growing strain, and governments are increasingly prioritizing affordable, decentralized alternatives. Distributed solar is widely viewed as one of the most practical near-term solutions.

Bryan Bao said it will continue to expand its presence in Thailand and across the broader Southeast Asian region, working with local partners to build what it calls "a clean energy ecosystem for the new era of green development."

GoodWe, established in 2010, is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 688390). The company has more than 6,000 employees across 15 countries and a team of over 1,000 engineers working at its R&D centres to continuously optimize and advance energy storage technology. GoodWe's storage inverters were ranked among the top three globally by Wood Mackenzie in 2022. The company was also recently recognized as a leading power inverter manufacturer by BloombergNEF Tier 1 (Q1 2026).

Yude Solar Technologies, a subsidiary of GoodWe, was established in May 2021 and is a top five rooftop solar developer in China. The company has more than 450 employees and operates in over 20 provinces across the country. It has been recognized as one of China's most influential brands in household solar systems for three consecutive years (2022–2025) and has received the CQC Household Photovoltaic System 2A certification. With a vision to become the preferred value creator in the zero-carbon era, the company began as a residential solar provider and has since developed and commissioned over 3 GW of residential and Commercial & Industrial projects. For more information about Yude Solar Technologies, please visit us at www.yudesolar.com

SOURCE Yude Solar