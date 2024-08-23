KUNMING, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd., in collaboration with @goyunnan, is set to unfold your story of four seasons in Yunnan through authentic photos paired with narratives, as well as captivating short videos, hashtag #fourseasonsinyunnan. From August 23 to September 30, 2024, a series of stories that embody the stunning seasons of Yunnan will be successively released on the official TikTok and Facebook accounts of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

YUNNAN: A MANY-SPLENDORED LIFE-STUNNING SEASONS

Coming to Yunnan resembles coming to the world's garden. For those who come in spring, they will walk into the sea of flowers and enjoy the romantic vibe. For those who come in summer, they will enter the summer resort and taste the delicacies of the mountains. Kunming as the Spring City, ranks first in the list of summer resort cities in China. In addition to vacation, summer is the best time to taste mushrooms in Yunnan. Wild varieties including tricholoma matsutake, collybia albuminosa, russula virescens, thelephora ganbajun, and bolete are not only unique in flavor and rich in nutrition, but also famous overseas. For those who come in autumn, they will enjoy the colorful autumn colors of the plateau forests. The colors, landscapes, and aura are all fascinating. For those who come in winter, they will relax their body and mind and feel the warmth of the world's garden.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors, diverse cultures, and breathtaking landscapes that define this enchanting region. From the tranquil beauty of spring blossoms to the lush greenery of summer, the golden hues of autumn, and the serene snowscapes of winter, Yunnan's four seasons paint a captivating picture of natural wonder. Discover the unique traditions, flavors, and experiences that make Yunnan a treasure trove of cultural and natural heritage. Come and be a part of this extraordinary journey in the stunning seasons of Yunnan via the following channels (hashtag #fourseasonsinyunnan):

