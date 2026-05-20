YY Group (NASDAQ: YYGH) Launches OpenClaw Agentic AI Across Hotel Clients and Internal Operations

Initial production rollout live across three hotel clients in Southeast Asia with two of five planned client-facing workflows operational; broader rollout phased through the second half of 2026

Internal deployment is expected to meaningfully enhance operating leverage

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced the initial production deployment of OpenClaw, the Company's agentic AI execution layer within its YY Circle platform. OpenClaw is currently live with three hotel clients in Southeast Asia, with two of five planned client-facing workflows operational, and is in active internal use across selected YY Group accounts.

YY Group and OpenClaw logos

This deployment represents the first phase of the Company's long-term agentic AI initiatives outlined in Module 4 of its May 11, 2026 Strategic Update. Powered by Arros AI, OpenClaw connects the Company's Talent, Workflow, and Data Intelligence capabilities – Modules 1-3 in its AI framework – with the messaging applications, spreadsheets, and other tools hotel teams already use, making both data and function easily accessible via human query or agentic AI action.

The Company's OpenClaw deployment is engineered to boost shift fulfillment rates while reducing coordination workload for both client HR and operations teams and YY Group's internal account management, operations, and executive departments. OpenClaw operates across the Company's YY Circle platform and the applications that hotel teams use day-to-day, including WhatsApp and Telegram, to proactively monitor open shifts, fill-rate gaps, and worker reliability signals, then triggers background workflows autonomously – allowing hotel operators to spend less time on manual shift postings and fill-rate emergencies, and more time on guest experience. Internally, OpenClaw is designed to streamline account management coordination, driving greater efficiency as the Company scales its hotel client base. The internal deployment is also intended to validate workflows ahead of broader client-facing rollouts.

Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group, commented, "Our hospitality clients tell us the single biggest drag on productivity is not the absence of data — it is the time it takes to act on data scattered across messaging groups, spreadsheets, and disconnected portals. OpenClaw closes that gap by bringing our AI-native platform to where operations teams already work and automating workflows across the board, turning YY Circle from a workforce solution into an operational partner for hotel HR and operations teams. Internally, early results are encouraging, and we expect OpenClaw to drive margin expansion as we continue to scale across Southeast Asia and beyond."

Kevin Gao, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Arros AI, added, "Our OpenClaw deployment is more than an AI agent – it represents a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade for both YY Group and its hospitality clients. By identifying demand and worker reliability signals across applications and acting autonomously when conditions call for it, OpenClaw is poised to drive meaningful improvements across shift fill rate, worker turn-up, and the share of operations time spent on coordination – translating into operating leverage for YY Group and measurable operating gains for clients."

As of the date of this release, two client-facing workflows have entered production:

Chat-based shift creation. Hotel HR and operations supervisors can create shift requests through messaging applications, with OpenClaw autonomously posting the shift to YY Circle and returning headcount confirmation.

Hotel HR and operations supervisors can create shift requests through messaging applications, with OpenClaw autonomously posting the shift to YY Circle and returning headcount confirmation. Automated worker outreach. OpenClaw initiates messaging to workers flagged as at-risk for absence and escalates unresponsive cases to YY Group's operations team in time to action a replacement.

Three additional client-facing workflows are scheduled to enter production through the second half of 2026: proactive shift fill-rate alerts to hotel operations channels, plain-language worker pool queries, and post-shift rating capture through messaging applications. A broader rollout across YY Group's hotel client base will be phased in parallel.

OpenClaw currently operates on YY Group-managed cloud infrastructure across the Company's Singapore operations, with role-based permission scoping and explicit human approval gates for any action that creates financial obligations or modifies worker records. The system is built on Claude (Anthropic) as the underlying large language model, consistent with Arros AI's underlying stack.

The Company will report on additional product milestones and operational results from its product deployments as they become available.

About YY Group Holding

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider, headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. The Company's intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and other service sectors predict, plan, and optimize workforce deployment. In YY Group's IFM business, its 24IFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail, and mixed-use facilities.

As both business lines scale, the Company is systematically embedding AI and automation capabilities – progressing from intelligent decision support toward increasingly autonomous workforce management – to improve service quality, reduce deployment costs, and drive long-term margin expansion. Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to infrastructure innovation, measurable client outcomes, and long-term value creation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and other markets in which the Company operates, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, (vi) our ability to successfully develop, deploy, and commercialize our AI-powered products and capabilities, including through strategic partnerships, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited