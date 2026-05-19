Z-COM Introduces Edge-Native Infrastructure Architecture Across CommunicAsia and Computex 2026

The company will present its edge-native infrastructure architecture at CommunicAsia 2026 in Singapore and Computex 2026 in Taipei.

SINGAPORE and TAIPEI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z-COM (TWSE: 8176), a Taiwan-based wireless networking company with over 30 years of carrier-grade deployment experience, will exhibit at CommunicAsia 2026 (Booth #3B3-11, Singapore, 20–22 May) and Computex 2026 (Booth K0327A, Taipei, 2–5 June) — two exhibitions that together position Z-COM's edge-native architecture strategy across regional infrastructure and global technology audiences.

CommunicAsia 2026 — Smart Infrastructure for Southeast Asia

Under the theme "AI Infrastructure Starts at the Edge," Z-COM will present its Smart Infrastructure Connectivity Platform — integrating carrier-grade wireless connectivity, centralised management, edge computing, and conversational AI-assisted operations for smart rail, industrial, campus, and government deployments across the region.

The platform includes the NEW Platform edge computing architecture and the zEMS Energy Management System featuring a multilingual generative AI assistant for conversational querying of operational and energy data.

Z-COM's deployments include a 5G smart transit POC at the Danhai Light Rail in Taiwan, smart campus and energy monitoring deployments across Asia, over one million carrier-grade base stations across Asia and Europe, and landmark projects at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2010 Shanghai World Expo. Z-COM is actively seeking SI and distribution partners and welcomes interested organisations to connect at Booth #3B3-11.

"What Southeast Asia's infrastructure projects demand today is a partner who can manage the network, process data at the edge, and run AI applications where reliability is non-negotiable," said Catherine Wu, CEO at Z-COM.

Computex 2026 — Booth K0327A • Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center • 2–5 June

Computex is where Z-COM brings the same platform story to the global stage. The NEW Platform — Network Extension with Wired and Wireless — is Z-COM's answer to a fundamental shift in how infrastructure is built: away from siloed, cloud-dependent systems, and toward a unified, edge-native architecture where connectivity, management, and AI applications converge into a single operational framework. At Computex, Z-COM will demonstrate what that architecture looks like in practice — from Wi-Fi 7 access points managed through the Cronus controller, to the zEMS Energy Management System operating as an AI-assisted operational layer within the NEW Platform architecture.

"The NEW Platform represents a fundamental rethink of how infrastructure should be built — edge-native, modular, and built to run AI where the data actually lives," said Catherine Wu, CEO at Z-COM. "Computex is where we introduce that vision to the world."



CommunicAsia 2026 Computex 2026 Dates 20–22 May 2026 2–5 June 2026 Venue Singapore EXPO Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Booth #3B3-11 K0327A

About Z-COM (智捷科技)

Founded in 1995 and listed on the Taiwan OTC market in 2013 (TWSE: 8176), Z-COM is a Hsinchu Science Park-based provider of carrier-grade and enterprise-grade wireless networking and edge computing solutions. With over one million base stations deployed across Asia and Europe, Z-COM serves telecommunications operators, system integrators, enterprises, and public-sector organizations across Asia-Pacific, with deployments spanning smart campus, energy monitoring, industrial, transportation, and government infrastructure. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 27001 certifications and is a member of the Wi-Fi Alliance. www.zcom.com.tw

SOURCE Z-COM