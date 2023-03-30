Zaozhuang: Innovation leads sustainable development, painting a beautiful picture of rural revitalization

ZAOZHUANG, China, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from The Publicity Department of the CPC Zaozhuang Municipal Committee:

The current season is a critical period for spring crop management. In the wheat fields of Zaozhuang City, China, modern agricultural equipment such as self-propelled sprinkler and plant protection drone are busy working. More and more smart agricultural machines showcase on fields and become good assistants for farmers in spring plowing. The intelligent and mechanized modern agricultural technology has been greatly contributing to agricultural efficiency and farmers' income.

In recent years, Zaozhuang has been actively building a pioneering area for green transformation, a leading area for urban-rural integration, and a model area for harmonious and beautiful villages.

Insisting on subsidizing and promoting agriculture with industry, the city takes full advantage of its complete industrial categories and profound heritage to promote the integrated development of the capital chain, innovation chain, and industrial chain in the countryside.

As of today, Zaozhuang has been actively cultivating leading agricultural enterprises with an output value of tens of billions of yuan. Ten standardized demonstration bases under full industrial chain were established, including Tengzhou potato, Yicheng pomegranate, and Shanting sweet potato. Integrated development of primary, secondary, and tertiary industries has been well promoted.

Focusing on empowering development with the combination of production and research, the city integrated the application of technologies such as big data, the Internet of Things, and cloud computing to accelerate the transformation of scientific research results, and strive to achieve a contribution rate of more than 66 percent of agricultural scientific and technological progress by 2024.

To enhance rural development, Zaozhuang has been further promoting key tasks such as rural property rights, market entry of collectively-owned construction land, and new economic organizations.

By carrying out the pilot project of the value realization mechanism of ecological products, and establishing regional ecological product trading markets and ecological banks, Zaozhuang is practicing transforming the lucid waters and lush mountains into invaluable assets.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of the CPC Zaozhuang Municipal Committee