Zaozhuang's Shanting District: A Tapestry of Nature, History and Innovation

ZAOZHUANG, China, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Publicity Department of the CPC Zaozhuang Shanting District Committee:

Located in Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province, Shanting District, established in 1983, spans 1,019 square kilometers with a vibrant population of 540,000. Home to nine towns, one sub-district, and a provincial-level economic zone, the district paints a diverse and dynamic picture.

Nature's Abundance

Distinguished by its "eight mountains, one water, one farming field," Shanting District stands out as a region with over 5,400 hills, covering a staggering 87 percent of its total area. Notable peaks like Yiyun Mountain, soaring at 624.2 meters, and the magnificent Baodugu national forest park, the inception point of Yimeng area's seventy-two gorges, showcase its rich topography.

Heritage and Legacy

With a history spanning 2,800 years, Shanting District is recognized as a birthplace of ancient Chinese civilization. It played a pivotal role during the Anti-Japanese War, serving as the revolutionary base for revolutionaries of the older generation like Chen Yi and Luo Ronghuan.

Ecological Marvel

Characterized by distinct seasons and breathtaking landscapes, Shanting District boasts an 85 million mu forest cover and 550,000 mu of specialty orchards. An ecological haven, it offers pristine air quality with the content of negative oxygen ions in the air as high as 72,000 per cubic centimeter.

Innovation Hub

Strategically positioned as a transportation hub, Shanting District is on the cusp of a new era with expressway connections and plans for the Yiyun Airport by 2025. Pioneering projects like the Zhuangli Pumped Storage Power Station and the China General Nuclear Power 400 MW energy storage station underscore its commitment to innovation.

People-Centric Progress

Prioritizing education and healthcare, Shanting District ensures a high quality of life, bolstering its cultural influence and achieving remarkable happiness indices. It proudly holds the city's "Fourteen Consecutive Championships" for public satisfaction.

Welcome to explore Shanting District, a city where nature, history, and innovation intertwine, inviting you to discover its diverse landscapes and thriving community.

SOURCE Publicity Department of the CPC Zaozhuang Shanting District Committee