ZDR Investments Acquires €70 million in Austrian Retail Parks, Expanding Portfolio to €580 million

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZDR Investments, a Czech real estate investment firm specializing in grocery-anchored retail parks across Europe, reported a net return of 8.22% in 2025 for the EUR Growth Class of its ZDR Master Fund, available to Southeast Asian investors through the Singapore-based ZDR Investments SG VCC feeder fund.

Aventin Shopping Jihlava in the Czech Republic

Last year, the fund completed three acquisitions, including its largest retail property in the Czech Republic, Aventin Shopping Jihlava (26,555 sqm; €51.6 million), as well as two retail parks in Austria — EUCO Wolfsberg and Eugendorf. Active lease management led to lease extensions across the portfolio, increasing the fund's WALE to 7.5 years. Grocery retailers, which account for about one third of lettable area, have an even longer WALE of 12.2 years.

New acquisitions

Building on a record year in the fund's eight-year history, ZDR Investments has entered 2026 with strong momentum, announcing the acquisition of two additional retail parks in Austria valued at approximately €70 million.

The acquisitions of Amstetten West Retail Park and the PRO Shopping Centre in Linz expand the fund's portfolio to 46 properties valued at approximately €580 million. Over the next 12 to 18 months, ZDR Investments expects to complete more than €130 million in acquisitions, with Austria remaining a key expansion market.

Access for investors in Singapore

Through its Singapore-domiciled feeder fund structure, ZDR Investments SG VCC, managed by Euro Asia Asset Management since 2023, accredited investors in Singapore can gain exposure to the firm's European retail park strategy and access a diversified real estate portfolio with a track record of stable returns.

"Retail parks anchored by grocery retailers and essential services have consistently demonstrated resilience during periods of inflation and economic volatility, as demand for everyday goods tends to remain stable," said David Čubr, CEO of ZDR Investments.

Unlike multi-storey shopping malls, retail parks are typically single-storey, open-air formats with convenient highway access and free parking. Anchored by grocery retailers and other essential tenants, they benefit from steady footfall and predictable consumer demand, supporting stable occupancy and long-term rental income even during economic downturns.

"Interest is also growing from healthcare providers, fitness operators, EV charging stations and click-and-collect services," Čubr added. "These tenants are helping transform retail parks into convenient neighbourhood hubs serving the daily needs of suburban households."

Sustainability initiatives

As part of its 2026 operational priorities, ZDR Investments will continue advancing sustainability initiatives across its portfolio by installing photovoltaic (PV) systems, expanding EV charging infrastructure, and increasing the number of BREEAM-certified properties to improve energy efficiency and support on-site renewable energy generation.

For enquiries

Website: https://www.zdrinvestments.sg

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ZDR Investments