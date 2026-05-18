Zeeco, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Oil & Gas Technologies, Expanding its Capabilities and Presence in Australia

TULSA, Okla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeeco, Inc., a global leader in advanced combustion and environmental solutions, today announced it has finalized the acquisition of Oil & Gas Technologies, an Australia-based company specializing in vapor control, tank loading systems, and other related equipment for the downstream liquid fuels storage and energy sector.

Darton Zink, third from left Zeeco, Inc., Logo

Founded in Melbourne, Oil & Gas Technologies has established a strong reputation in the Australian market for designing, manufacturing, and installing vapor recovery systems, tank truck loading systems, terminal automation and SCADA systems, and other packaged engineered solutions. Through Oil & Gas Technologies' existing facilities, Zeeco gains additional regional infrastructure that will support the storage and deployment of rental equipment, further strengthening service and responsiveness for customers across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

"Oil & Gas Technologies' expertise and regional presence complement Zeeco's existing portfolio of combustion and environmental technologies," said Darton Zink, President and CEO of Zeeco. "This is an important step in supporting Zeeco's long-term growth strategy and enhances our ability to deliver safe, compliant, and high-quality equipment and services to our customers."

Oil & Gas Technologies will continue under its established name and brand, preserving the credibility and recognition it has built in Australia. The company will operate under the broader Zeeco umbrella while continuing to serve customers with the same local focus, responsiveness, and technical expertise.

"Joining Zeeco marks an important milestone for Oil & Gas Technologies," said Tim Lellyett, Managing Director of Oil & Gas Technologies. "Zeeco's global leadership in our industry aligns well with our business, and we look forward to what we will be able to accomplish together."

This acquisition reflects Zeeco's continued investment in growth, innovation, and customer-focused solutions, strengthening Zeeco's position as the world leader in advanced combustion and environmental technologies.

About Zeeco, Inc.

Founded in 1979, Zeeco has steadily become the world leader in designing and manufacturing advanced combustion and environmental solutions. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, Zeeco is a privately held business with more than 3,000 employees and 30+ global locations. The company executes thousands of projects yearly for refining, production, petrochemical, LNG, power, pharmaceutical, biogas, and other industries. ZEECO® products and solutions include ultra-low-NO x burners, flare systems, thermal oxidizers, vapor control, rentals, aftermarket solutions, global field services, combustion electronics, and process heaters. Zeeco's comprehensive offering helps customers reduce emissions, optimize processes, and maximize operating efficiency while meeting global environmental compliance requirements. Zeeco also operates the world's largest combustion research and testing facility, as well as a manufacturing facility, on a 250-acre campus at its Global Technology Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA. Learn more at Zeeco.com.

About Oil & Gas Technologies Pty Ltd

Oil & Gas Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zeeco based in Melbourne, Australia, was founded in 2013 and provides design, fabrication, installation, and maintenance services for vapor recovery systems, tank truck loading systems, terminal automation and SCADA systems, and other packaged engineered solutions for the downstream liquid fuels storage and distribution industry. The organization is committed to providing customers with safe, compliant, quality-assured, and cost-effective project outcomes.

Contact: Mandy Vavrinak

Crossroads Communications

(918) 633-4397

[email protected]

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SOURCE Zeeco, Inc.