Zekkei Properties completes sales of HOSHINOYA Hütte Niseko project to Japanese consortium

TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zekkei Properties announces today that it has sold the HOSHINOYA Hütte Niseko development to a consortium formed by Tokyu Land Corporation, Mitsubishi Estate Residence.,Ltd. and SMFL MIRAI Partners Co., Ltd.

Through its special purpose subsidiary Zekkei Cosmos Co., Ltd., Zekkei has partnered with Hoshino Resorts since 2020 and has successfully completed the planning, design and civil works for this first condominium hotel under the prestigious HOSHINOYA brand. The necessary building approval for the project was secured in early 2024. The sale of this entire project enables the consortium to complete the project based on the existing design and planning. The construction started on Oct 14, 2024 and is expected to complete in 2029.

Planning Outline:

Property Name: HOSHINOYA Hütte Niseko (provisional)

Location: Yamada 204-2, Kutchan, Abuta District, Hokkaido

Structure: Reinforced concrete with some steel structures

Site area: 6,462.83 square meters

Total floor area: 14,870 square meters

Rooms: 62

Levels: 7 levels (5 above ground)

Operator: Hoshino Resorts

Architect: Azuma Architect and Associates Co., Ltd.

About Zekkei Properties

Zekkei Properties, headquartered in Tokyo, is an international developer specializing in luxury holiday and urban residences. The company has successfully delivered a diverse portfolio of high-end developments across Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, and mainland China. Since 2005, Zekkei has been a pioneering developer in Hokkaido, completed and sold multiple award-winning holiday residences in Niseko and Furano. In recent years, Zekkei has redirected its focus towards urban areas, developing a number of ultra-luxurious private residences in Tokyo.

