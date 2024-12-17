Zeko Boom Testnet Contest Launches: Driving User Growth Ahead of Mainnet

Preparing for Mainnet Launch: Join Us in a Celebration of Growth, Engagement, and Not Being Broke

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeko Labs (https://zeko.io/) is thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Zeko Boom Testnet Contest, an unprecedented event designed to turbocharge user engagement and growth as we sprint towards Zeko protocol mainnet launch in early 2025. Participants will have the chance to earn substantial points, validation and more, while stress-testing a platform that promises to redefine computational efficiency and privacy in the blockchain space.

Get Started Booming, the Zeko Way

The Zeko Boom Testnet Contest kicks off soon. Get started now and earn bonus points. Stay up to date by following @ZekoLabs and @ZekoProtocol on X.

Whether you're a seasoned degen or an enterprise looking to dip your toes into zero-knowledge tech, there's a place for you in Zeko Boom! Earn bonus points for your wallet by completing step #1 before the official contest start date.

Prepare: Download the Auro wallet browser extension (https://www.aurowallet.com/), Install Zeko testnet (https://docs.zeko.io/for_end_users), and Faucet your account (https://zeko.io/faucet) Engage: Complete quests, use Zeko testnet, explore features, deploy dApps & bootstrap adoption, provide feedback to shape the future of the protocol. Compete: Accumulate points and climb the leaderboard to claim your rewards.

Zeko is the Solution

The Zeko Boom Testnet Contest sets the stage for the much-anticipated Zeko mainnet launch. The Zeko zero-knowledge blockchain protocol allows enterprises and developers to build and scale their new Web3 business in a modular manner, keeping certain aspects private while allowing compliant access to the global blockchain market. Zeko is the operating system enabling unlimited off-chain client-side compute and appchain rollups that support hyperscaling, data privacy, permissioned architecture and KYC.

Enterprises only need to submit a proof that their off-chain computation is correct, and this can be verified by any other network actor without revealing sensitive underlying information. On-chain contracts are written in typescript, a widely known and secure enterprise programming language, and cryptography is done with a simple API.

In today's culture of eroding public trust, Zeko's zero-knowledge technology is the foundation of the next-generation internet, paving the way for Connecting Web3 to the World.

Stay up to date by following @ZekoLabs and @ZekoProtocol on X and visit our website at https://zeko.io/ to get involved.

