Zeller launches Tap to Pay on iPhone for business owners to accept contactless payments with Zeller iOS App

An easy, secure and private way to accept contactless payments with only an iPhone and the Zeller App, no additional hardware is required.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeller, the Australian fintech reimagining business banking, today enabled businesses using Zeller to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments using Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone contactless payment acceptance technology, and the Zeller App.

Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including, contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the Zeller App — no additional hardware or payment terminal is needed.

Tap to Pay on iPhone and Zeller App

At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, or another digital wallet near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.

Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the business' and customers' data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

Benefits of Zeller's Tap to Pay on iPhone offering for business owners include:

No additional hardware or apps required: Business owners can accept contactless payments with only their iPhone and the Zeller App, eliminating the need for a card reader and the hassle of downloading a separate app.

Business owners can accept contactless payments with only their iPhone and the Zeller App, eliminating the need for a card reader and the hassle of downloading a separate app.

They can easily use Tap to Pay on iPhone with the Zeller App. They simply need to log in, enter a payment amount, and have the customer tap their contactless card or smartphone to the merchant's iPhone.

Business owners can enjoy Zeller's industry-leading payment technology, which includes features like built-in tipping, surcharging, transaction notes, digital receipts, and more. Businesses can also manage their finances, accept contactless payments, open transaction accounts, issue debit cards, and track performance, all from their iPhone.

One low, flat transaction fee for all cards, including American Express, and no monthly subscription fees. Plus, business owners get their money faster with nightly settlement to their Zeller Account, 365 days a year.

"Zeller's launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone is a significant step forward in our mission to simplify financial management for businesses of all sizes. By offering Tap to Pay on iPhone within the Zeller App — our dedicated business super app — we're offering increased efficiency for our customers, who can accept payments, manage finances, and streamline operations all from their iPhone. This is a game-changer for business owners at every stage," commented Ben Pfisterer, Zeller CEO and co-founder.

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables Zeller customers to use a contactless payment acceptance solution that is easy to set up and use. On an iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS, merchants can simply download the Zeller App from the Apple App Store to get started accepting contactless payments within minutes.

For more information on Tap to Pay on iPhone using Zeller, please visit https://www.myzeller.com/zeller-app/tap-to-pay/iphone

About Zeller



Zeller is reimagining business banking for Australian businesses. Formed in 2020, Zeller enables businesses to accelerate their cash flow through integrated tools to accept payments, manage their finances, and pay recipients fast. Zeller is co-founded by Ben Pfisterer and Dominic Yap, who bring extensive financial services experience from global companies including Square, Visa, NAB, and more. The company is backed by Square Peg, Apex Capital Partners, Addition, Spark Capital, Headline, and Hostplus.

SOURCE Zeller