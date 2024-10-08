Zenika Singapore Appoints Timothée Dufresne as New Managing Director

PARIS and SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenika, a France-headquartered leader in IT professional services, is proud to announce the promotion of Timothée Dufresne to the role of Managing Director of Zenika Singapore. Timothée, who has been with the company since 2018, brings extensive experience in business development and a proven track record of building strong relationships with local enterprises.

Timothée has climbed the organisational ladder and over the years, has played a key role in Zenika's expansion, working closely with clients and partners to deliver high-quality services while creating new business opportunities. His leadership and strategic insights have been integral to Zenika Singapore's impressive growth.

In his new role as Managing Director, Timothée will be responsible for spearheading Zenika's continued expansion in the region. His focus will be on fostering a collaborative and innovative environment for the team, managing business operations, and driving new opportunities to support the digital transformation of Zenika's clients and partners across Southeast Asia.

"I am honored to take on this new challenge and lead Zenika Singapore during this exciting time of growth and innovation. Our team's dedication and expertise have always been at the heart of our success, and I look forward to continuing our work with clients and partners to deliver impactful solutions that drive transformation. Together, we will shape a future of sustainable technology and innovation," said Timothée Dufresne, Managing Director, Zenika Singapore.

Carl Azoury, CEO of Zenika, commented on Timothée's appointment: "Timothée's leadership, passion for collaboration, and deep understanding of both client and team needs make him the ideal person to lead Zenika Singapore. Timothee is inching towards a decade long journey with us, which reflects his versatility and commitment to driving success. I am confident that under his leadership, Zenika Singapore will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

