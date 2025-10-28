Zenlayer Launches AI Gateway to Simplify Global Access to Large Language Models

New service enables unified, low-latency, and intelligent access to AI models worldwide

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenlayer, the world's first hyperconnected cloud, today announced the launch of Zenlayer AI Gateway, an intelligent API service that allows AI developers, researchers, and enterprises to access, integrate, and manage multiple large language models (LLMs) and AI services globally through a single interface.

As AI applications continue to boom globally, developers face growing complexity integrating diverse models, APIs, and data sources across regions. Each model provider comes with different interfaces, latency profiles, and cost structures — creating operational silos that slow innovation. Zenlayer AI Gateway eliminates this fragmentation by offering a unified entry point to world-class AI models, image and video generation APIs, and Zenlayer's own distributed inference platform.

Built on Zenlayer's massive global private network and 300+ distributed edge nodes, the gateway delivers ultra-low latency access to mainstream AI models such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Sora, Perplexity, DeepSeek, etc., as well as custom models. It intelligently routes requests based on location, load, and response time for optimal performance and efficient resource use. Mature models can go live the same day, with multi-provider aggregation ensuring high availability and seamless failover - all through a single Zenlayer account.

"Zenlayer AI Gateway breaks down barriers between models, regions, and providers — giving developers a seamless entry point to the world's best AI resources." said Joe Zhu, Founder & CEO of Zenlayer, "It's how we turn connectivity into intelligence, and help power the future of global AI."

Early customers are already seeing tangible results. A gaming company developing an AI emotional-interaction game used Zenlayer AI Gateway to unify access to multiple regional LLMs, connecting mainstream and minority-language users to their respective AI models in real time. By leveraging Zenlayer's global acceleration and multi-model integration, the customer reduced developer workload by 30%, improved latency by 50%, and cut costs by 20%, delivering a faster and more inclusive AI gaming experience worldwide.

Zenlayer AI Gateway is a powerful addition to company's AI-ready service suite and is now available for self-service online with simple, token-based pay-as-you-go pricing. The service will continue to expand support for emerging AI models and governance features, helping developers and businesses orchestrate complex AI capabilities with greater ease.

About Zenlayer

Zenlayer is the hyperconnected cloud that powers AI experiences through distributed inference and global connectivity. Businesses utilize Zenlayer's on-demand compute and networking services to deploy and run applications at the edge. With 300+ points of presence across 50 countries, 180+ Tbps of global network bandwidth and over 10,000 direct connections to network and cloud providers, Zenlayer helps businesses reach 85% of the internet population within 25 ms.

