Zerova Technology to Make Debut at SITCE 2024, Showcasing Flexible EV Charging Solutions for Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerova Technology, a leading innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is set to make its debut at the Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition (SITCE) 2024 from November 6 to 8. This marks the company's first participation in the prestigious event, where it will highlight its cutting-edge charging technologies designed to meet the evolving needs of the Southeast Asian market.

As part of its strategic expansion into Southeast Asia, Zerova Technology is actively building partnerships and establishing a robust presence in the region. With the growing adoption of electric vehicles across key markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, Zerova aims to deliver reliable and scalable charging infrastructure tailored to the unique demands of Southeast Asian cities.

Strong Demand in EV Market Drives Zerova Technology's Expansion for Southeast Market

At SITCE 2024, Zerova will showcase a range of high-performance charging equipment tailored for various applications, including fleet and public charging. Featured products include the AX32 Level 2 AC chargers, designed for residential and commercial use, and DW 30 kW DC charger, DS120 kW DC charger, and the DD Series 360kW DC fast charger capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously. These solutions provide not only powerful charging performance but also the versatility to meet the demands of both small-scale residential setups and large commercial operations.

A key highlight of Zerova's exhibit will be DQ480, offering up to 480 kW of power, a leap forward in EV charging technology, capable of charging four vehicles simultaneously through four separate charging connectors. This streamlined quad-charging system lowers the average installation costs per vehicle, making the DQ480 cost-effective and space-efficient. This solution is engineered for urban environments where space is limited but fast, efficient charging is essential—such as in fleet depots, gas stations, and shopping centers—boosting charging efficiency and vehicle turnaround time for operators.

Zerova will also introduce its Megawatt Charging System (MCS), which is designed for long-haul electric trucks, commercial vehicles, and electric vessels. This cutting-edge technology enables rapid, high-capacity charging, addressing the growing demand for sustainable, fast-charging solutions in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Zerova's presence at SITCE 2024 underscores its commitment to providing flexible and reliable charging infrastructure to support the global transition to electric mobility. With a focus on offering tailored solutions for different market needs, Zerova continues to empower vehicle manufacturers, charging operators, and partners with advanced technology designed to drive the future of sustainable transportation in Southeast Asia and around the world.

