Zettabyte Announces Strategic Investment From Headline Asia to Support Japan Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, an AI computing company, today announced a strategic investment from Headline Asia. The investment will support Zettabyte's expansion in Japan, including customer development and industry partnerships across the country's telecom and data center ecosystem.

Headline will support Zettabyte as it scales adoption of zWARE™, its GPU infrastructure software, and advances TITAN, Zettabyte's AI data center expansion effort in Japan. zWARE™ helps GPU operators improve visibility, utilization, and operational control across large deployments, including power-aware operations and infrastructure management.

"Japan is entering a new build cycle for AI infrastructure, driven by power constraints, operator requirements, and enterprise demand," said Akio Tanaka, Founding Partner at Headline. "We invested in Zettabyte because their software layer improves visibility, utilization, and operational control in large GPU environments. We will support the team as they expand in Japan through industry relationships and execution support."

"Zettabyte helps GPU owners manage and operate their value hardware and optimize AI computing performance," said Sam Lawn, Global CFO at Zettabyte. "We are excited to partner with the Headline team to support the rollout of TITAN in Japan and to work alongside Japanese telecom carriers and data center operators to meet growing demand for AI compute."

"Zettabyte sits at the intersection of Taiwan's AI hardware and supply chain strength, Japan's growing infrastructure demand, and U.S. hyperscale expectations," said Joseph Huang, Partner at Headline. "We're backing them to execute at scale and own that bridge."

The investment positions Zettabyte to deepen partnerships across cloud, telecom, and data center infrastructure, while accelerating its Japan go-to-market efforts.

About Zettabyte

Zettabyte is the world's leading GPU infrastructure software solutions provider, delivering advanced software that maximizes performance, efficiency, and scalability for AI data centers. Its TITAN platform enables next-generation AI workloads through optimized GPU utilization and intelligent infrastructure management.

About Headline Asia

Headline Asia is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in internet technology startups across Japan, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. Founded in 2008 as Infinity Ventures, the firm has backed 100+ startups with 9 IPOs to date.

Headline Asia is part of the Headline global network, which manages over $4.2 billion across offices in San Francisco, Berlin, Paris, London, Luxembourg, São Paulo, and beyond.

This global-local structure allows Headline Asia's portfolio companies to scale across borders from day one.

SOURCE Zettabyte