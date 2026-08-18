ZF Thailand Expands Support for Off-Highway Fleet Operators with ZF PowerFluid Gold 1

BANGKOK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZF Aftermarket Thailand has launched ZF PowerFluid Gold 1, a high-performance transmission oil developed to support the reliability, efficiency and longevity of off-highway equipment operating in demanding environments.

ZF PowerFluid Gold1

As a global technology company with extensive expertise in driveline and transmission systems, ZF serves a wide range of off-highway applications, including wheel loaders, dump trucks, excavators and other heavy-duty machinery. With the launch of ZF PowerFluid Gold 1 in Thailand, ZF expands its aftermarket portfolio by offering customers a dedicated lubricant solution designed to complement and protect critical drivetrain components.

Designed for Demanding Conditions

Off-highway equipment operates under heavy loads, extreme temperatures and challenging working conditions where proper lubrication is essential to maintaining transmission performance and minimizing wear.

ZF PowerFluid Gold 1 is specifically formulated to deliver excellent wear protection and oxidation resistance for transmissions and axles. The product helps ensure reliable lubrication performance over extended operating periods, supporting equipment productivity and reducing the risk of unplanned downtime.

Suitable for both ZF transmissions and axles, the oil provides flexibility for mixed fleets commonly found in construction, mining, quarrying, material handling and infrastructure projects.

Supporting Equipment Performance and Uptime.

Selecting the right transmission oil is a critical factor in maximizing drivetrain performance and extending equipment service life. By introducing ZF PowerFluid Gold 1 to the Thai market, ZF aims to provide fleet operators with a trusted solution that helps enhance component protection, maintain operational efficiency and maximize equipment availability.

Strengthening Support for Thailand's Off-Highway Industry

Thailand's construction, infrastructure, mining and industrial sectors continue to rely on heavy-duty equipment to drive growth and development. The launch of ZF PowerFluid Gold 1 reinforces ZF Thailand's commitment to supporting customers with innovative aftermarket solutions that help improve equipment performance and protect valuable assets throughout their operational lifecycle.

About ZF Thailand

ZF Aftermarket Thailand, through its Aftermarket business, provides products and services for commercial vehicles, passenger cars and industrial applications. Leveraging global original equipment expertise, ZF offers advanced drivetrain technologies, quality replacement parts, technical support and maintenance solutions that help customers improve productivity, reduce downtime and maximize operational uptime. As part of one of the world's leading aftermarket organizations, ZF Thailand delivers innovative solutions under trusted brands including ZF, LEMFÖRDER, SACHS, TRW and WABCO, supporting reliable mobility across a wide range of applications.

SOURCE ZF Aftermarket Thailand