Zhejiang Archaeology and Chinese Civilization Series "Rice Cultivation and Oriental Civilization" Exhibition Launched at China Cultural Center in Tokyo, Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The thematic exhibition, "Rice Cultivation and Oriental Civilization", is now open to public at China Cultural Center in Tokyo, Japan. Running daily from 10:30 to 17:00, from November 6 to 15, 2024, This exhibition is organized by the Zhejiang Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and is presented from the perspective of Eastern civilization. This exhibition showcases the evolution of prehistoric rice civilization in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River in China over the last 10,000 years, as well as its profound connection with Oriental civilization, through archaeological findings and research outcomes.

Japan and Zhejiang, united by the shared aroma of rice and the richness of civilizations, welcome you to this exhibition with open arms. Besides, a ceremony to inaugurate the exhibition will take place at China Cultural Center in Tokyo at 1 p.m. November 6. The event will feature academic exchanges between top Japanese and Chinese experts in the field of archaeology. You are cordially invited to join us for this enlightening event!

