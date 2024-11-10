Zhejiang Archaeology and Chinese Civilization Series "Rice Cultivation and Oriental Civilization" Exhibition Launched at China Cultural Center in Tokyo, Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice farming constitutes an important cornerstone of Chinese and Japanese civilizations. On the afternoon of November 9, 2024, an exhibition entitled "Rice Cultivation and Oriental Civilization" was inaugurated at China Cultural Center in Tokyo, with over 60 distinguished guests from the cultural sectors of China and Japan in attendance. The exhibition was co-organized by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture Radio Television and Tourism, Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, the People's Government of Pujiang County, China Cultural Center in Tokyo, and Shangshan Cultural Heritage Management Center of Jinhua.

The exhibition delves into the genesis and evolution of rice cultivation in the lower Yangtze River region, showcasing the profoundness and shared heritage of Oriental civilizations through a wealth of archaeological findings, high-resolution replicas of cultural artifacts, and various graphic and tangible materials. During the ceremony, Chinese and Japanese guests collaboratively planted rice, a symbol of Oriental civilization, marking the official commencement of the exhibition.

To further the international outreach of Zhejiang's culture and rice civilization, the opening also saw the launch of the online exhibition titled "Multifaceted World from a Grain of Rice". On this occasion, Professor Shinichi Nakamura, Vice President of Kanazawa University and a senior researcher in the Neolithic archaeology of China, along with several scholars from Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, convened to discuss the significance of rice agriculture and civilization. They explored its role in the formation and evolution of Chinese civilization, sharing insights with the participants.

Rice civilization represents a luminous chapter in Chinese heritage and a pivotal element of the global history of agricultural development. Looking ahead, Zhejiang Archaeology and Chinese Civilization Series Exhibition aims to bolster cultural exchanges and international cooperation, fostering dialogue and mutual understanding among diverse civilizations worldwide.

SOURCE Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology