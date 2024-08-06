Zhejiang Dazzles at MITM Travel Fair 2024 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic ties and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship, the MITM Travel Fair 2024 commenced on 2 August at Mid Valley Megamall Exhibition Center in Kuala Lumpur. The three-day event features a "NIHAO CHINA" zone, showcasing the rich and tourism resources and cultural landscape of China with exhibitors from Zhejiang Province, Hubei Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jiangxi Province, Jiangsu Province and Chongqing Municipality.

At the fair, "Picturesque Zhejiang" Southeast Asia Promotion Center captivated audiences with the history, culture, world heritage sites and natural wonders of Zhejiang through carefully curated promotion materials. At the same time, the Virtual Exhibition of Zhejiang "Online Zhejiang" provided an immersive experience of Zhejiang's enchanting history and modern vitality. Many Malaysian travel agencies expressed interest in future cooperation after exploring Zhejiang's tourism offerings.

This August, direct flights from Ningbo, Zhejiang, to Kuala Lumpur and Sabah have entered operation, bringing Zhejiang and Malaysia closer to international tourists and boosting the tourism markets of both destinations.

Beyond fostering tourism-sector cooperation between Zhejiang and Malaysia, the MITM Travel Fair 2024 also brings about enhanced mutual understanding and deepened friendship.

SOURCE “Picturesque Zhejiang” Southeast Asia Promotion Center