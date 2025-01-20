Zhejiang Highlights Cultural and Tourism Appeal at Thai International Travel Fair

BANGKOK, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30th Thai International Travel Fair, a key event celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, opened on January 16 at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), with China receiving special honors as the guest country.

As China relaxes its visa-free transit policy, Zhejiang Province's tourism sector has experienced significant growth, with expectations that the number of inbound tourists from Southeast Asia for 2024 has tripled compared to the previous year. The region's engagement at this major B2B tourism platform is proving essential in promoting its cultural tourism sectors and enhancing its international profile.

At the fair, Zhejiang featured a collection of engaging presentations and interactive displays at its "Hello, China" themed exhibit. The booth included detailed tourism maps, extensive promotional materials, and guides, complemented by thoughtfully designed cultural souvenirs that gave visitors a glimpse into the region's rich cultural heritage and unique character.

In addition, Zhejiang's cultural and tourism ambassadors delivered a compelling presentation themed "Picturesque Jiangnan." They highlighted two tourism routes: the "Elegant Tour of Jiangnan" and the "Mountain-Sea Scenic Exploration Tour." These routes effectively combine the province's stunning natural landscapes with its rich cultural heritage, generating considerable interest among Thai tourists in visiting the region.

SOURCE Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism