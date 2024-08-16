Zhejiang: Intelligent Cooling in the Heat of Summer

HUZHOU, China, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at the power work site in Xiaofeng Town, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power used a mobile on-board air conditioning during live working to cope with high temperature operations in summer.

The period of high temperature is the most frequent time for conducting live work. Electric power workers often carry out live work on high poles in scorching sun, wearing airtight yellow shielding suits, and protect the coolness of thousands of households with sweat.

Yu Xiang, a member of the live working team at State Grid Anji County Power Supply Company, said, "We usually work outdoors, standing in a semi enclosed insulated bucket, enduring high-intensity, high load and highly stressful work pressure. Sometimes we have to work for two or three hours. Especially in summer, the temperature is very high, and we face both physical and mental tests. Every time we complete the work, we are completely soaked."

With the continuous promotion of new quality productivity, in order to effectively cope with high-temperature outdoor operations, State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power has installed the mobile on-board air conditioning in insulated bucket arm vehicles, allowing power workers to have a cool summer.

It is reported that the mobile on-board air conditioning can quickly remove the body heat of the staff by blowing directly to cool down. The air conditioning system is equipped with sufficient batteries, which can run continuously for 1 hour at maximum power. The battery can be replaced as a backup to meet longer working endurance.

In addition, State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power also provides matching air-conditioned clothing for live working personnel. Air conditioning suits are equipped with soft ducts, allowing cool air to be blown towards the human body through reasonably distributed air holes on the ducts, taking away heat and improving the stuffiness caused by insulation clothing covering and wrapping, effectively reducing the probability of outdoor workers suffering from heatstroke.

SOURCE State Grid Anji County Power Supply Company