Zhejiang Jinhua: Night Patrols of Equipment Ensure Stable and Reliable Power Supply During Peak Summer

JINHUA, China, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent days, the Zhejiang region has experienced persistently high temperatures, leading to a continuous increase in power grid load. To enhance the electricity experience for residents during the peak summer period, the State Grid Jinhua Power Supply Company has been continuously improving its power supply assurance mechanisms, refining duty measures, and strengthening the operation and maintenance management of electrical facilities. The company has organized a Party Member Service Team to conduct night patrols and temperature measurements on critical line equipment, increasing the frequency of inspections and employing methods such as "listening, smelling, measuring, and checking" to assess the operational status of lines and distribution facilities.

At approximately 8 PM on July 31, the company mobilized staff according to the night patrol plan for peak summer, utilizing infrared thermometers to conduct "night inspections" of various public transformers in the region with significant loads. During the night patrol, personnel equipped with flashlights and infrared thermometers systematically focused, moved, and observed, conducting measurements and recordings at each temperature point while verifying junctions for defects that might be difficult to detect during the day, thereby promptly grasping the operational status of the equipment. During the peak summer period, the company has been intensifying inspections of transmission, transformation, and distribution facilities, particularly focusing on night patrols in high temperatures and adverse weather conditions. Targeted infrared temperature measurements and cross-measurements have been conducted at substations and distribution facilities to identify and rectify potential hazards in a timely manner.

In the next phase, the company will continue to strengthen night patrol temperature monitoring of lines and equipment while conducting geological disaster risk assessments in areas such as riverbanks, heavy rainfall zones, and landslide-prone regions. This proactive approach aims to ensure early detection of problems, prompt identification of hazards, and immediate resolution of defects, thereby ensuring the safe and reliable operation of power facilities during the peak summer period.

SOURCE State Grid Jinhua Power Supply Company