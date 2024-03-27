Zhicheng 60: ZPMC's Pioneering Offshore SOV Sets Sail with Successful Sea Trial Completion

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) recently heralded a significant achievement with the successful completion of sea trials for its latest offshore Service Operation Vessel (SOV), Zhicheng 60, a state-of-the-art vessel designed for the burgeoning offshore wind power sector.

The Zhicheng 60 epitomizes the fusion of efficient, green, and intelligent marine operations. Measuring 72.76 meters in length and 17.5 meters in breadth, the vessel boasts a cruising speed of 12 knots and is equipped for autonomous operation over 30 days, satisfying global open-sea navigation demands. This vessel is the first to feature a domestically engineered retractable gangway with a wave compensation mechanism, alongside a DP2 dynamic positioning system, an integrated DC electric propulsion system, and a lithium battery hybrid power configuration. Its design prioritizes substantial cargo space and payload capacity, further augmented by operational submersibles and an active wave compensation gangway, enhancing the vessel's crew deployment and logistical efficiency.

The sea trials of the Zhicheng 60 rigorously adhered to the pre-determined plans and technical benchmarks, covering over 400 tests that included evaluations of endurance, speed, structural dynamics, dynamic positioning, and failure mode analysis. The outcomes affirm the vessel's robust performance, exceptional maneuverability, and compliance with design standards, garnering praise from both the owning entity and maritime inspectors.

SOURCE Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co.,ltd.