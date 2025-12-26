Zhoukou Port Central Operating Area Opens! Shanghai-Built Port and Automation Solutions Power the Rise of a Smart Inland Logistics Hub in Central China

SHANGHAI, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 24, Henan Province's first dedicated container terminal, with an annual handling capacity of one million TEUs, formally commenced operations at the Central Operating Area of Zhoukou Port's Central Port Zone. Twelve automated port cranes and an integrated automation system, custom-built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC), were simultaneously put into service. The project marks a new phase in the digitalization, automation, and scale-up of inland waterway shipping in Central China, while providing a replicable automation model purpose-designed for inland river operating conditions.

As the flagship project of Henan Province's "11246" inland waterway development initiative, the Central Operating Area of Zhoukou Port's Central Port Zone is positioned as a key logistics hub linking central and western China with the Yangtze River Delta. The project includes 13 berths capable of handling 2,000-ton vessels, with a designed annual throughput of 1.075 million TEUs. Once fully operational, Zhoukou Port will function as a specialized, hub-oriented multimodal port, serving domestic demand while connecting to global markets. It is expected to become one of China's leading inland ports, enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating the flow of Henan's cargo to overseas destinations, while serving as a gateway for deeper integration into the global maritime trade network.

As the equipment and smart-systems provider for the Zhoukou Port Central Operating Area, ZPMC addressed challenges posed by complex inland hydrological conditions and navigation requirements. The company developed and manufactured six energy-efficient, modular ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and six rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes configured for inland waterways. The STS cranes feature lightweight structural designs and reduced wind-load profiles. The RMG cranes incorporate an "8-rope 2.0" anti-sway system, enabling a single-cycle operation time of 120 seconds. Together, these systems support high-throughput, stable, and reliable inland terminal operations.

In addition, the automation system delivered by ZPMC integrates terminal management and control software across the container-handling process, from vessel operations to horizontal transport and yard management. It replaces traditional labor-intensive workflows with automated, digitally coordinated end-to-end operations, enabling real-time system-wide coordination. Following commissioning, productivity of the STS cranes at Zhoukou Port is expected to increase by 30 percent, with each crane capable of handling up to 120,000 TEUs annually, significantly enhancing throughput capacity and competitiveness while providing a validated, scalable framework for modernizing inland port operations across China.

SOURCE ZPMC