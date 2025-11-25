ZipZap Officially Launches 'Subscribe & Share', Unlocking Smarter, More Sustainable Car Usage for Subscribers

Since its July launch, ZipZap has seen strong reception, with close to 60% of subscribers expressing interest in the Subscribe & Share feature to enhance flexibility and offset costs.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZipZap, a car subscription platform developed by the team behind GetGo, today announced the official rollout of Subscribe & Share, its first-in-market feature that allows subscribers to share their ZipZap cars on GetGo's platform during idle periods to offset subscription costs.

Designed for modern, financially savvy drivers who value flexibility and efficiency, Subscribe & Share offers subscribers a smarter way to make the most of their cars by allowing them to share their car on GetGo's carsharing platform during periods of non-use to offset a portion of their subscription fees.

Introduced in beta during ZipZap's July launch, the feature has already drawn interest from close to 60% of ZipZap's total subscribers, with positive reception from early adopters who value the flexibility it provides and smarter cost management. The early response shows that drivers are rethinking what it means to "own" a car — shifting from seeing it as an asset to possess, to viewing it as a flexible form of subscribed access that can be optimised for value through managed sharing.

While most users subscribe to ZipZap primarily for the stability of having their own dedicated car, Subscribe & Share has proven to be a welcomed feature, turning idle time into additional savings. The feature empowers subscribers to maximise the value of their subscription with minimal effort, while contributing to a more efficient and sustainable use of cars in Singapore.

How it Works

Subscribe & Share is optimised for longer idle windows, such as year-end holidays, overseas work trips, reservist, parental leave, or extended periods of remote work. The feature complements the core value of having a dedicated car when you need it, while maximising the value of your car by enabling it for shared mobility use by the community when you don't.

Opt-in control: Subscribers will be able to choose if and when to make their car available, with the ability to allocate time periods for sharing when the car is not in use.

Subscribers will be able to choose if and when to make their car available, with the ability to allocate time periods for sharing when the car is not in use. Closed-loop system: All listings run on GetGo's managed platform, ensuring we retain full operational oversight, including insurance, servicing, and access to GetGo's extensive user base of over half a million drivers in Singapore.

All listings run on GetGo's managed platform, ensuring we retain full operational oversight, including insurance, servicing, and access to GetGo's extensive user base of over half a million drivers in Singapore. Seamless process: ZipZap manages the end-to-end process from listing to handover, so there's minimal admin load for the subscriber.

Check out this link for a quick run through of the full Subscribe & Share experience.

Right in Time for the Holidays

As the peak holiday season approaches – and with demand for carsharing access expected to rise by around 20% during festive periods based on GetGo's average data from previous years - Subscribe & Share offers a timely way for ZipZap subscribers to put their unused cars to work. At the same time, they retain the freedom and peace of mind that come with a ZipZap subscription.

For instance, Chairat, a working professional who subscribed to ZipZap in September, recently opted into Subscribe & Share while travelling overseas on a family holiday. During this period, the otherwise idle car was listed on the GetGo platform and put to good use, helping offset close to S$300 of his upcoming subscription fee.

"ZipZap stood out because I meet many clients daily, and having a car really helps me maximise my time. Before this, I relied mainly on MRT and could only fit in a limited number of meetings a day. Now, having a dedicated car has made a real difference to my work," said Chairat, a ZipZap subscriber. "When we travelled overseas, Subscribe & Share helped offset part of our subscription fee – the whole process took just a few minutes, and we left knowing that the car wasn't sitting idle while we were away."

Maximising Sustainable Car Ownership in Singapore

Subscribe & Share is a cornerstone in ZipZap's broader vision to support Singapore's transition toward smarter, more sustainable mobility – where car access is optimised, flexible and sustainable for all. By enabling subscribers to share their cars during longer idle periods, the feature reduces under-utilisation and maximises resource efficiency, aligning with the nation's shift to shared and low-emission transport models.

With ZipZap's growing electric vehicle (EV) fleet, it also serves as a practical bridge for drivers to experience electric mobility without the barriers of ownership. Subscribers can familiarise themselves with the EV driving experience at their own pace, while the sharing feature ensures these vehicles remain actively used and visible within the community.

"We're heartened by the overwhelmingly positive response since our pilot launch of Subscribe & Share. We're happy to now empower our wider pool of subscribers with the feature, giving them a smarter way to make the most of their cars when idle, and receiving savings by offsetting their subscription costs," said Toh Ting Feng, CEO of ZipZap and GetGo. "The feature reflects our vision for mobility in Singapore – smarter, more sustainable, and financially flexible. By maximising car use and easing people into flexible car access, ZipZap is expanding what's possible for how Singaporeans move."

For more information on ZipZap and the new Subscribe & Share feature, visit www.zipzap.sg . Terms and conditions apply.

About ZipZap

Developed by the same team behind GetGo, ZipZap's car subscription service makes car access more financially savvy by simplifying costs into a single, predictable monthly fee. Built on the same mission to make mobility more accessible and sustainable for everyone, ZipZap is designed to give subscribers the freedom and convenience of having a car without the traditional hassles of car ownership, such as hefty down payments, long-term financial commitments, exposure to COE prices, and unexpected maintenance costs. With flexible lease terms and subscription plans tailored to individual driving needs and life stages, ZipZap provides a practical and reliable solution for everyday mobility.

