ZK SEPARATION's Three-Phase Decanter: Revolutionizing Palm Oil Extraction Efficiency

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK SEPARATION is pleased to announce that their palm oil centrifuge has been upgraded to the latest fourth generation, which has further optimized the design and manufacturing process, and the equipment has reached the excellent or leading level in all indicators in the three-phase extraction of palm oil.

Palm oil, one of the world's most versatile and sought-after commodities, is a staple in numerous industries, from food production to biofuels. Behind this indispensable resource, there's a critical need for efficient extraction methods. Enter ZK SEPARATION, with its revolutionary three-phase decanter centrifuge designed to transform the palm oil extraction process.

ZK SEPARATION's Solution: A great option for Palm Oil Mills

ZK SEPARATION's three-phase decanter plays a pivotal role in streamlining the transition from fresh palm fruit bunches (FFB) to crude palm oil (CPO). With a maximum oil loss less than 1%, water impurity rate in the oil less than 30%, and solid phase wetness reaching up to 70%, ZK SEPARATION is setting a new standard for precision and excellence in the industry.

Seamless Operation, Maximum Efficiency

One of the standout features of ZK SEPARATION's decanter centrifuge is its ability to function autonomously and uninterruptedly for extended periods. This ensures that palm oil mills can efficiently process FFB without the need for constant human intervention. With this automated system, palm oil mills can achieve exceptional levels of productivity and precision.

Optimal Product Quality

ZK SEPARATION's decanter centrifuge goes beyond efficiency; it's all about delivering the highest-grade palm oil products. By effectively removing unwanted components from crude palm oil, this equipment contributes significantly to refining and ensures an outstanding level of product quality.

ZK SEPARATION: Redefining Industry Norms

Palm oil extraction has long needed a breath of fresh air. ZK SEPARATION is dedicated to transforming industry standards. As a vital component of various industries, palm oil extraction is about to enter a new era with ZK SEPARATION.

"We've been using ZK SEPARATION's decanter centrifuge for about two years now, and the outcome is quite satisfying. The maximum oil loss, less than 1%, has significantly reduced waste and operating costs. ZK SEPARATION's decanter has proven to be a critical asset in our journey towards efficiency and excellence in palm oil extraction."

About ZK SEPARATION

ZK SEPARATION is an industrial centrifuge manufacturer with more than 20 years of R&D and manufacturing experience.

SOURCE ZK SEPARATION