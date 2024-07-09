Zoho Celebrates 100 Million Users, Strengthens APAC Business Growth with AI-Powered Product Innovation

Providing Access to Powerful, Flexible, and Privacy-Centric Tools for Work Across the Globe Through Sustainable Growth

SEOUL, South Korea, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoho Corporation , a leading global technology company, founded in India, is now serving more than 100 million users worldwide across its 55+ business applications. Zoho is the first bootstrapped SaaS company to reach this milestone. This growth comes on the heels of the company reaching 1 billion in annual revenue in 2022. In South Korea, Zoho saw customer growth of more than 25% in 2023, led by strong growth in demand for Zoho Workplace, an integrated productivity suite and Zoho CRM, a customer management solution. As Zoho continues to grow, Zoho remains dedicated to delivering inventive technology and value to our customers of our SaaS solutions. Zoho has built its technology stack from scratch—from apps and platforms to network and datacenters. The stack is horizontally, vertically, and contextually unified, allowing Zoho to deliver the best-in-class solutions at very affordable prices.

In a demonstration of our commitment to our customers, Zoho's user conference, Zoholics convened in South Korea for the very first time on 25 June, 2024 in Seoul. Attendees were introduced to Zoho's collaboration and Sales and Marketing Solutions, and had the opportunity to engage with the Zoho team. Zoho's user conferences are a key opportunity to educate businesses on how software solutions will drive digital transformation, and for Zoho to foster stronger relationships with valued clients and partners.

Leveraging on AI for Business Growth

This year we have seen technology itself being upended with generative AI, as a solutions provider, Zoho has introduced significant enhancements across our product offerings to ensure our customers have the best possible technology for their business needs.

Zoho's solutions are well positioned to provide businesses in South Korea looking for a partner in their digital transformation journey. For over a decade, Zoho has been executing and implementing AI (Zia) across its product portfolio, developing in-house technology running on the company's private cloud.

Generative AI in Zoho Applications

Now, Zoho's new generative AI extensions, powered by ChatGPT, complement the broad portfolio of AI technology Zoho already supports. This new technology has been contextually integrated into Zoho's applications and can be leveraged right away by all users.

Business users are now able to leverage on generative AI to extract and summarize key information from customer records in Zoho CRM, suggest titles and content in Zoho Writer and Mail just to name a few functionalities, all without leaving the application.

Zoho's suite of 55+ applications provides solutions for businesses across their entire business operations. This makes artificial intelligence and generative AI accessible to all employees, providing a great benefit to businesses as technology can now be integrated into the daily work of employees in all roles.

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. In APAC, Zoho's regional headquarters is in Singapore. Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 15,000 employees. For more information, please visit: www.zoho.com

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company owns and operates its data centers, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security. More than 100 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html

