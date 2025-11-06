Zone & Co Ignites Singapore Expansion, Ushering in a New Era of Automated Finance Operations

Zone's arrival empowers Singapore finance teams with breakthrough automation, instant insight, and an ERP-native foundation for what's next.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the leading ERP-native financial operations platform, today announced its official market entry in Singapore. With new regional leadership, a rapidly growing base of forward-thinking customers, and direct investments fueling expansion, Zone is going all-in on Singapore - committed to making finance teams unstoppable and impact-driven from day one.

For years, Singapore's finance leaders have been forced to choose between local band-aids and global hype - often left with disconnected systems, mounting complexity and high operating costs that produce little to no return. Zone's entry changes that by delivering a unified ERP-native platform that makes finance frictionless, intelligent, and scalable for the new era.

Why now, and why Zone?

Finance teams in Singapore are increasingly turning to Zone and the top AI Cloud ERP to improve operational efficiency. Their needs go beyond simple transactions - they require Quote-to-Cash, Procure-to-Pay, Treasury and Record-to-Report workflows that operate natively within the ERP, not outside of it. Payables have become a key challenge, with many teams relying on Zone to automate invoice processing, streamline approvals and simplify payroll - all while keeping every step tightly integrated with their ERP. Giving finance leaders the speed to close faster, the visibility to report with confidence and the control to manage speed in real time.

Key expansion highlights:

Official launch in Singapore - with dedicated leadership and on-the-ground investment.

- with dedicated leadership and on-the-ground investment. Rapidly growing roster of regional customers - including Software Combined, Hill Laboratories, and KidsCan.

- including Software Combined, Hill Laboratories, and KidsCan. First ERP-native platform built for scale - eliminating the friction, manual work, and data silos that slow down regional finance teams.

- eliminating the friction, manual work, and data silos that slow down regional finance teams. Investing in Singapore - building a team, supporting local partners, and bringing new opportunities for APAC talent.

"This isn't a slow rollout. We're entering Singapore with an intent and urgency to partner with Finance teams to solve pain points in their daily workflows derived from error prone and fragmented manual processes with proven automation natively designed for the ERP," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Zone & Co. "We are excited to introduce to this region our intelligent end-to-end solution that bridges every gap in finance operations - from payables and approvals to real-time reporting and insight - all natively inside the ERP. We're here to turn manual processes into powerful automation and deliver clarity when finance teams need it most. Our mission is simple: empower Singapore's finance leaders to stop working around the limits of legacy systems and start setting the pace for modern business."

Why finance teams are choosing impact over hype:

Finance leaders in Singapore are done with empty promises and bolt-on solutions. With the top AI Cloud ERP prioritizing Southeast Asia as its next major growth market, finance teams are demanding more automation, intelligence, and measurable outcomes delivered natively inside their ERP. Zone is the only software provider in the region ready to meet that need. By embedding deep automation for payables and approvals, and transforming scattered data into clear, actionable reporting, Zone empowers teams to spend less time on manual work and more time making strategic decisions - right inside the system they trust. Giving finance leaders real-time answers at their fingertips and the ability to focus on what's next, not what's missing.

To learn more about Zone & Co, please visit www.zoneandco.com .

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co is the ERP-native financial operations platform trusted by over 4,000 companies worldwide, including Salesloft, Figma, and Avalara. Zone unifies billing, AP, reconciliation, and reporting across workflows - embedding finance-first intelligence directly within the ERP. By eliminating friction and unlocking measurable results like 94% faster bookings and 90% more efficient billing, Zone empowers finance teams to streamline operations today and scale confidently for tomorrow.

For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Zone & Company Software