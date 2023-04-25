Zorix launching to face crypto industry challenges

DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the troubles faced by the industry, Zorix has launched as a solution to the compliance challenges faced by the crypto industry. Zorix aims to set a new standard for compliance regulations and has already been licensed in several countries, and is on the way to being licensed in more crypto-focused countries. With the ultimate goal to list on Nasdaq in Dubai, Founder, David Pan recognizes the importance of compliance right from the start.

Crypto was invented as an alternative to inflationary fiat money and an outdated banking sector, allowing individuals to engage in financial transactions without exclusively relying on banks or governments. However, one problem remains consistent throughout the growth of crypto: compliance. With twisted happenings in the industry, filling up the gaps of compliance in the crypto industry still remains a challenge.

Having a wealth of experience in traditional finance, CEO, Dilys Cheng stated that Zorix is aware of the competency issues faced by some licenses and is continuing with its license applications in countries like Slovakia and Dubai. With headquarters in Dubai, Zorix's team of financial professionals has extensive experience in the crypto and blockchain industries. Their mission is to provide a fair, transparent, and user-friendly platform for individuals and institutions to trade, invest, and store digital assets.

Zorix has a global reach with offices in Dubai, Malaysia, and Singapore, with expansion in Hong Kong and Australia on the way. The exchange is committed to making crypto accessible and inclusive for everyone. Zorix's team brings a wealth of experience from both traditional banking and blockchain to the platform, serving as its backbone. Their expertise in risk control is rooted in traditional finance while also incorporating a comprehensive understanding of the digital finance space. By leveraging their expertise, Zorix can provide a secure and efficient platform that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the potential of blockchain technology.Its multi-layers security system that is on par with banks ensures that user funds and information are protected from unauthorized access or theft. This includes implementing industry-standard security protocols such as multi-factor authentication, SSL encryption, and cold storage solutions to secure funds.

Zorix has recently added Michal Geci as the Europe Compliance Officer to their existing compliance team. Michal, who is also a member of the Expert Panel in the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum, joins the the Compliance Officer based in Dubai, and Lincoln in Singapore. As an advisor to the state secretary from Slovakia, Michal will oversee all compliance matters in Europe, ensuring that the exchange is licensed and remains compliant. This new addition underscores the importance of compliance for Zorix and their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance.

The exchange is set to launch in September, Zorix will provide community-driven features that will empower both projects and users.

Zorix is dedicated to revolutionizing the crypto industry and is confident that its compliance regulations, global reach, and community-driven features will make it the go-to exchange for individuals and institutions looking to trade, invest, and store digital assets.

About ZORIXchange

