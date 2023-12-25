ZPMC Publishes 2023 Europe CSR Report

SHANGHAI, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has officially published its 2023 Europe Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, detailing the group's sustainability development roadmap, general business and operation review in the European and American regions, efficient corporate governance and public welfare projects, as well as giving an outlook for future market development.

The report, published by ZPMC's German subsidiary, examines its role in the development of the automated container terminal at the Port of Vado, Italy's first semi-automated port. This project delivered a sustainable and integrated solution for automated container handling and e-logistics to the Port of Hamburg, Germany's biggest and Europe's second-largest container port.

The report also mapped ZPMC's future direction and planning for social responsibility initiatives and programs. It will continue to seek a green and innovative development path in Europe and support the digital, intelligent development of global industries with green and low-carbon port equipment products and solutions, leveraging cutting-edge green design concepts and technologies to develop sustainable port operation models and continually deepen its overseas business operation layout.

ZPMC looks forward to working with all partners and building an intelligent, green, and prosperous future for the global heavy equipment manufacturing industry.

For more information, please visit: Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (zpmc.com)

