ZPMC Releases New Digital Transformation Strategy, Accelerating Industrial Upgrade of Intelligent Manufacturing

SHANGHAI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) hosted a review meeting for mid-to-long-term development on July 19, affirming the company's strategy of digital transformation to further advance its intelligent manufacturing roadmap and promote high-quality development in the new era.

"The innovation and application of the new generation of information technologies, from internet, big data to cloud computing and AI, are integrating into various fields of economic and social development. ZPMC is embracing the opportunities offered by digital technologies, and the launch of the digital development strategy is a significant milestone for the company's moves into intelligent manufacturing and defines the direction for our high-quality development in the future," said Ou Huisheng, CEO of ZPMC.

ZPMC is using data integration and the construction of a digitalized infrastructure to drive intelligent decision-making and improve efficiency throughout its production and operation processes. They are optimizing business and management processes through the implementation of management systems such as ERP, CRM, and SCM. These efforts are expected to have a positive impact on ZPMC's overall business performance.

At the heart of ZPMC's digitalization strategy is intelligent manufacturing and digital product R&D, and it is building a product lifestyle management system to support the digitalization of backend production and achieving 3D design for the components of port machinery projects.

ZPMC has built automated workstations, intelligent production lines and workshops, as well as a manufacturing execution system, to converge the data of product R&D and manufacturing to establish a digital industrial system with visible, transparent, and controlled production processes.

Looking ahead, ZPMC will further digitalize its maintenance services, leveraging the capability of data centers to collect and process the data of international production management and external after-sales, operations, and maintenance, so as to build an industrial internet platform and provide technical support for the integrated service system.

Terminexus, a subsidiary of ZPMC established in 2017 to provide spare parts services to port machineries and heavy equipment, is now partnering with 326 port enterprises worldwide through its digital supply chain business. It achieves efficient data management and utilization through the MRO model, coupled with the SBOM system of port machinery equipment to optimize spare parts inventory management and purchasing strategy that improves service efficiency while lowering overall cost.

SOURCE Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co.,ltd.