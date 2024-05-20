ZPMC Releases New-generation Low-carbon Port Equipment and Intelligent Technologies

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) successfully hosted a grand launch event on May 13, in celebration of China Brand Day 2024. The event showcased ZPMC's self-developed new-generation, low-carbon port equipment, advanced intelligent port technologies, and cutting-edge offshore maritime work equipment.

ZPMC's release emphasizes its commitment to advancing the port and maritime industry towards sustainability. It highlights the achievement of high-efficiency operations and managements.

The all-new Model S automatic rail-mounted gantry crane features menu selection, parametric design, modular production, and building block-type assembly, significantly shortening the production cycle while optimizing system integration for faster and more efficient operation. Electromechanical integration optimization reduces wheel pressure by 10 to 15 percent, lowering the overall life cycle cost and emissions. Energy consumption per container is reduced by 15 percent, meeting the high-efficiency and low-carbon requirements of newly built and renovated automated terminals.

ZPMC has developed a real-time, integrated management and control system, the ZPMC-TOS, for terminal container production. This system achieves a high degree of integration of port resources and scheduled dispatch, enhancing both operational and energy efficiency. Designed to be secure, user-friendly, and environmentally friendly, the system emphasizes smart management and seamless collaboration with various resources. Additionally, it is easily scalable to meet growing needs.

The company has also developed a 25-meter telescopic active wave compensation trestle, marking China's first wave-compensated trestle with active motion compensation and complete technological ownership. Typically installed on the mother ship for wind power operation and maintenance, this trestle maintains active wave compensation under marine conditions with significant wave heights of up to 3.5 meters, ensuring safe passage for personnel. The model offers two modes—top docking and hovering—enhancing its adaptability for offshore wind power maintenance. Additionally, the main lifting system can adjust to various wind pile heights and tidal changes, significantly improving operational efficiency.

With world-leading intelligent port solutions, advanced R&D and production capabilities, and a blend of forward-looking insights and practical technological innovations, ZPMC aims to infuse new vigor and vitality into the global port construction and marine equipment industry.

